By the weekend of June 12-13, residents of Moscow were promised that it would rain less, and the air would warm up to 22-27 degrees in the daytime. Forecasts of the weather center “Phobos” leads the agency “Moscow”…

According to forecasters, the cyclone will continue to circle over the Chernozem region until the end of the working week. Therefore, precipitation will periodically fall in Moscow.

“Due to the abundance of clouds, it will be warm at night – 10-15 degrees. On Thursday afternoon, 17-22 degrees are expected, on Friday it will get warmer up to 19-24 degrees. With the onset of the weekend, the rains will decrease, and in the daytime the air will gradually warm up to 22-27 degrees, ”explained Phobos.

At the same time, according to forecasters, on Monday, June 14, thunderstorms are expected again and temperatures up to 21-26 degrees.

