Leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, promised Muscovites a 30-degree heat at the end of the week. He published such a forecast in his Instagram…

“The second half of the coming week will be excellent – in the language of aviation meteorologists, the weather will be ‘million in a million’!” – added the meteorologist. As he explained, the Azores anticyclone will be the cause.

On June 17, Moscow will get warmer up to 21-26 degrees, and on weekends the air will warm up to 26-31 degrees. According to Tishkovets, this is 5 degrees higher than it should be at this time of year.

“Preliminary long-term forecasts suggest that now a relatively warm, sunny and dry summer in central Russia is for a long time,” the forecaster concluded.

