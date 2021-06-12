In Moscow, restrictions on the work of catering establishments and clubs at night are being introduced in order to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 among young people, explained the head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services Alexei Nemeryuk. His words are quoted by the agency “Moscow”…

“This is a forced measure, and most catering establishments are not affected, since they finish work earlier,” he said, noting that this measure is being introduced to prevent an increase in the incidence of diseases.

Nemeryuk also commented on the closure of gaming rooms in shopping centers. “This measure has been taken because children themselves do not get seriously ill with COVID-19, but are carriers,” he said.

Earlier on June 12, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree establishing non-working days in the capital from June 15 to June 19, with the preservation of wages. Also, from June 13 to June 20, children’s playrooms, food courts and zoos will stop working in Moscow. these days at night (from 23:00 to 06:00) catering establishments (with the exception of takeaway and delivery services), nightclubs and bars will not be able to serve visitors.

