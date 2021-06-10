A maniac has appeared in the Losiny Ostrov National Park in Moscow. Writes about it Telegram-channel “112”.

According to him, over the past week, three girls have already turned to the police because of harassment on the territory of the forest – an unknown person attacked women, tried to undress and rape them, but all the victims were able to escape.

The victims listed the following signs of the alleged offender: height – 170 centimeters, Caucasian appearance, wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and a cap.

Currently, the police are establishing the circumstances of the incidents and finding out whether the episodes are related.

In July last year, it was reported that a manager of one of the major banks was attacked in the west of Moscow. The girl was returning home after work when an unknown person grabbed her and threw her to the ground on the Aminevskoe highway.

