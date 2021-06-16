An equal number of Moscow residents were in favor of and against the introduction of non-working days from June 15 to June 19, follows from a survey of the SuperJob job search service, RBC reports.

37 percent of Muscovites rated the decision of the authorities positively. Residents of the capital recalled the worsening situation with COVID-19 in India and Latin America and called for “unrelenting control in the fight against coronavirus.” The same proportion of respondents spoke out against the introduction of non-working days amid the pandemic.

Another 14 percent of those polled were in favor of tightening restrictions in Moscow. Among their proposals are border closures, compulsory vaccinations and the reintroduction of a self-isolation regime. Another 27 percent of respondents supported the introduction of strict measures, but without a lockdown. At the same time, 41 percent of those polled opposed the tightening of measures.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that there is an explosive growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the capital. According to him, the admission of seriously ill patients with coronavirus to hospitals increased by 70 percent.

On June 12, it became known that Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared non-working days from June 15 to 19. The decision applies to enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership, which usually do not work on weekends (Sundays).