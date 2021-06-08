ofMartina Lippl shut down

The murder of Beatrix Hemmerle more than 30 years ago shook Trier. The then 32-year-old was murdered in her apartment. The police are now reopening the case.

Trier – Can the murder of Beatrix Hemmerle be solved now after more than 30 years? The Rhineland-Palatinate police are now pursuing a new lead. Advances in DNA analysis make this possible. According to the investigators, according to a cold-case analysis by the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office of Criminal Investigation, there are more precise findings on the course of events and the perpetrator profile.

“It is one of the worst crimes in Trier,” writes the Rhineland-Palatinate police on their own website, “Murder case of Beatrix Hemmerle“. The police address the population directly and ask: “Help us to solve the murder of Beatrix Hemmerle”.

Murder Case Beatrix Hemmerle – What Happened on August 11, 1989?

A stranger stabbed the 32-year-old in her apartment in August 1989. The police describe the crime from that time very precisely:

“On Friday, August 11, 1989, in the early hours of the morning, around 3 am, a hitherto unknown perpetrator gained access via the balcony to Beatrix Hemmerle’s ground floor apartment, Am Weidengraben in Trier. Due to the warm summer night, the balcony door was open and the shutters were only partially down. She was inflicted with such severe wounds with a knife that she bled to death on the spot. The only 12-year-old son, who was woken up by screams and noises, found his mother covered in blood. Beatrix Hemmerle died on the scene. “

Murder case Beatrix Hemmerle: does a blood-smeared leather jacket provide important information?

At the time, the perpetrator left the scene and fled through a parking lot. The police found a blood-stained leather jacket in the parking lot immediately after the crime. The investigators assume that the perpetrator must have worn this leather jacket.

Murder case Beatrix Hemmerle: According to the police, the blood-smeared leather jacket must have been worn by the perpetrator. © Trier police

According to witness statements, there was a “tensioner”, said the police. In the weeks before the crime, a man was seen on the victim’s balcony.

The investigators now assume that the perpetrator comes from the personal or spatial environment of the victim.

To solve the murder, the police start a DNA screening. In the next few days, 300 more men would be written to voluntarily give a saliva sample, the police said in Trier on Tuesday. The extraction and evaluation will take several weeks.

Police ask Beatrix Hemmerle for information in the case of murder

To solve the crime, the police turn to the population. In this context, according to the police, the following questions are important:

Were there people from your environment who behaved conspicuously after the crime and possibly had a connection to Beatrix Hemmerle?

Do you know of people who were so-called “tensioners” in Trier and the surrounding area, ie people who liked to look into other apartments, usually sexually motivated?

Do you know of any people who, at the time of the crime, owned a leather jacket like the one found near the scene of the crime (clothing size 48-50)?

In this context, do you know of any people who owned a so-called survival knife or liked to take it with them?

Have you acquired new, possibly crime-related information over the years?

The missing person case Rebecca Reusch from Berlin has become a “cold case”. There has been no trace of the student since February 18, 2019. (ml with material from the dpa)