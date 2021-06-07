The concessionaire company of the street cleaning service in the municipality of Murcia, Cespa, already has a new fleet: 188 vehicles of different types and forms, 16% of them electric (hybrids and 100% plug-in) for night cleaning, and even 10% less noisy than the previous ones.

The esplanade of the Prince of Asturias sports pavilion served yesterday as an exhibition of these vehicles that, in the case of electric vehicles, are “pioneers at the national level” due to the advanced nature of their batteries and the reduced charging times, explained the director of Cespa , Antonio Igualada, who announced that the company is going to take advantage of it to reorganize the shifts and schedule for cleaning the streets; the objective is “to affect the daily life of citizens as little as possible, and it will be done depending on each area.” Another novelty involves a 10% increase in water use when scrubbing the streets of the districts.

Of the total fleet presented yesterday, the majority are sweepers (54), followed by hydro-cleaners (14) and flushers of different models (11). Igualada commented that there are only four more vehicles than before the renovation.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, highlights that they are “more efficient vehicles and contribute to the sustainability of the environment, by making less noise and reducing air pollution.” As he explains, the initiative is part of the new philosophy of the city and the renewal of the entire fleet, which has geolocators, has involved an investment of 30 million euros. As for the vehicles that are ‘parked’, Serrano points out that he is thinking of giving them a second life, “perhaps of support”, when an emergency situation occurs.

The CEO of Ferrovial Servicios (Cespa’s parent company), Fidel López, recalls that this company has been in charge of cleaning the streets of the municipality since 1994 and that, according to the new contract, signed in 2011, after ten years it was the fleet renewal. Of the vehicles, it stands out that they make more efficient use of water; and of the staff, made up of more than a thousand men and women, comments that “they have given everything in the pandemic and will continue with this commitment.” But, for now, there is no intention to increase the number of employees.

For his part, Mario Gómez, vice mayor and spokesman for Cs in the City Council, regrets that the PP, which yesterday claimed this act, did not stop “a year or two”, the “unnecessary” renewal, which could have increased in 3 million the money to dedicate it to the needs of Murcia in times of crisis.