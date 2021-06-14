One gold and three bronzes for the Murcian studio F33, another three bronzes for Maba and two more for ODDROD and Casaú Estudio are the recognitions that the design of the Region of Murcia has obtained in the latest edition of the Laus Awards for Graphic Design and Communication Visual that is awarded annually by the Association of Art Directors and Graphic Designers (ADG-FAD), and which were announced last week.

Among the projects awarded these awards, the ‘DingDone’ proposal stands out, created by F33 for a delivery ‘start up’, which won gold in the ‘naming’ category. The Murcian study also obtained three bronzes, these in the categories of ‘naming’, ‘set of coordinated elements’ and ‘outdoor advertising’, for their work for the Hidden cultural platform of the Murcia City Council.

Estudio Maba, meanwhile, obtained three bronzes. One for the ‘packaging’ of its ‘De Nariz’ wine project, another for the design of its own corporate website and a third for the ‘naming’ Triboo for the organic food brand for children Smileat.

The ODDROD studio, with another bronze, was awarded for the Pombo editorial project, dedicated to art, and Casaú Estudio received another in the ‘naming’ category for the 1OOOLIVES proposal for the Nueva Condomina shopping center, in Murcia.

At this edition of the awards, more than a thousand projects were presented, divided into different categories related to corporate identity, graphic communication, ‘packaging’, editorial, typography, advertising, art direction, audiovisual and digital.

The Association of Graphic Designers and Art Directors (ADG-FAD), organizer of the awards, is one of the most relevant private institutions in the field of design at the state level.