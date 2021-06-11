Treatment regimens for the presence of the Indian strain of coronavirus do not differ from the original version, adjustments may be needed. This was announced on Friday, June 11, by the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko.

“The therapy regimens are still the same, we are seeing the peculiarities now. While there is still some kind of cardinal specific therapy in the treatment of coronavirus, there is no universal one, ”the head of the Ministry of Health told reporters.

He also added that these treatment regimens may need to be adjusted due to the higher infectiousness of the Indian strain of COVID-19.

A day earlier, an infectious disease doctor, chief physician of Invitro-Siberia, Candidate of Medical Sciences Andrei Pozdnyakov spoke about the differences between the Indian strain of coronavirus and other forms of the disease. So, this mutation is characterized by “not quite typical manifestations of the gastrointestinal tract” and more rapid and frequent formation of blood clots. In addition, lung damage in this type of disease is not as pronounced as in the classic form of COVID-19.

On the same day, Hans Kluge, Director of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), predicted the spread of the Indian strain of coronavirus infection in Europe.

Known as the “delta variant,” this type of coronavirus has already supplanted other strains in many countries, Kluge said.

On June 4, Imperial College’s leading epidemiologist and adviser to the British government, Neil Ferguson, expressed the opinion that the Indian strain of the Delta coronavirus could be much more dangerous than other species.

India has seen a sharp surge in the incidence of coronavirus since late March 2021. If by April 1, since the beginning of the pandemic, 12.3 million infections were registered in the country, then by June 1 their It was already 28.4 million. The peak was in early May, when for several days in a row the authorities recorded more than 400 thousand cases per day. On June 2, 134,105 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in India.