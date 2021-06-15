During the initial spread of the virus, the world was dealing with one strain, but now there are more varieties, and some of them are more aggressive. The Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko told about this on June 15 to Izvestia.

“Many viruses mutate. We are celebrating this with the coronavirus as well. Now there are observations in all countries. There is a higher contagiousness for certain strains. Therefore, the assessment by scientists, the clinical community is underway. When the initial spread took place, we were dealing with one strain, today there are more varieties of them. There are some more aggressive, some less so, therefore, it causes more attention and alertness, ”he said.

The minister noted that the main task of Russians today is to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and “to ensure collective security, to ensure the safety of their loved ones and relatives.”

According to the operational headquarters for the fight against infection, over the past day in Russia, 14,185 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in 84 regions of the country. The largest number of new cases of infection was recorded in Moscow (6805).

In total, 5,236,593 cases of coronavirus in 85 regions have been identified in the country to date. Over the entire period, 127 180 deaths were recorded, 4 818 244 people recovered.

In Moscow, according to the portal stop coronavirus. rf as of June 15, 1,248,112 cases of coronavirus were registered, 21,050 people died, 1,099,598 patients recovered.

On June 12, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Moscow had dramatically deteriorated over the past week. In this regard, the mayor of Moscow signed a decree on non-working days from 15 to 19 June. In addition, the city authorities recommended employers to transfer at least 30% of employees who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus to a remote mode of work from June 13.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against COVID-19 in Russia began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. Four drugs for coronavirus are currently registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.