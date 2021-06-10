It is better to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection at least a few days before the vacation, and not on the day of departure, said the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko on June 10.

“Of course, you shouldn’t get vaccinated on the day of departure, well, you need to have at least a day or two or three in reserve before departure or departure. Even the first applications, they already form an immune response in many people and already reduce the risks, “he explained in an interview with the TV channel”Russia 1“.

When going on vacation, the minister advised the Russians to take with them protective masks, antiseptics, as well as medications necessary for chronic diseases.

“If you have chronic diseases – arterial hypertension or a number of other diseases that require constant intake [лекарств]“Don’t forget to take these drugs with you,” he said.

On May 28, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok named the optimal time for vaccination against COVID-19. According to him, some experts expect a drop in the incidence of coronavirus in the summer, but this does not mean that vaccination can be postponed until autumn, it is better to get vaccinated now.