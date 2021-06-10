The situation with the coronavirus is tense in those regions of Russia where the population begins to neglect the recommended preventive measures. This was announced on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” by the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko, reports RIA News…

He pointed to the uneven state of affairs in the regions. According to him, in those areas where the population follows the rules and goes to vaccinations, the situation is calm. “Those regions, including those with a high population density, where the population begins to neglect the recommended measures, primarily for the prevention of the disease, where we see that the situation is becoming tense,” the head of the department said.

Murashko clarified that the Belgorod region and the Chechen Republic show “excellent” indicators. At the same time, he added that there are enough vaccines in all regions.

On June 3, Murashko said that there is no third wave of COVID-19 in Russia. According to him, the incidence in Russia as a whole is decreasing, it is just that different regions come out of the pandemic in different ways.

He also said that restrictive measures on coronavirus in the country will be eased when 60 percent of the population is vaccinated. Taking into account those who have been ill, collective immunity will be created, he explained.