Several people wait for the bus at an EMT stop in Cibeles, in Madrid.

The Ministry of Finance will distribute 434 million to 273 municipalities to compensate for the fall in income from municipal public transport caused in 2020 by the pandemic, as announced on Tuesday by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers These are extraordinary subsidies that are distributed based on the income obtained from the rates or public prices corresponding to 2019, excluding VAT and other taxes, and which will correspond to 40% of the same.

The beneficiary entities include town councils, island councils, and mancomunidades. For the City Councils that are integrated into the Madrid Regional Transport Consortium and the Barcelona Metropolitan Transport Authority, special distribution criteria are set, since they will receive an amount proportional to the degree of participation of local entities in the financing of public transport .

Madrid will have a grant of 45 million; 81.6 in the case of the Barcelona Metropolitan Area. The aid assigned to Valencia amounts to 18.2 million, while Seville will receive 18.3 and Bilbao 4.5 million. The aid will be charged to the General State Budgets for 2021.

The municipalities had been demanding for months from the Government compensation to alleviate the loss of public transport income caused by the pandemic and the restrictions imposed to stop the infections. The figure they initially demanded was far higher than what has been approved: 1,000 million. Last November, the president of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), Abel Caballero, requested that a decree be approved urgently that would enable a fund of 400 million to compensate the deficits of the transport companies. The same Budgets of 2021 included the creation of a fund for this, of 275 million expandable up to 1,000.

The decree, prepared by the Ministry of Transport and Finance, clarifies that these subsidies do not include services that are not owned by local entities. Neither are those that are owned by the communities and are co-financed by local entities, nor are transport by commuter, medium or long distance rail.

In March, the Ministry of Finance approved a resolution in which it established the rules for local entities to provide information related to the 2019 financial year to establish the amount of transfers, in which it did not give details on the distribution criteria and allocations. .

Beneficiaries of the subsidy will be those local entities that habitually provide urban or interurban public transport service, and that have sent information to the Treasury on this benefit. “Local entities that have not submitted complete information,” adds the text, “or, where appropriate, have not met the requirements that have been sent to them for correction” cannot be recipients of the subsidy.