Municipal policy The Helsinki City Government would give schools millions more euros more than Vapaavuori

Politicians also increased funding for the leisure board beyond the mayor’s intentions.

Helsinki as expected, the city government on Monday increased additional funding for both education and training and the leisure industry, which is needed due to the corona epidemic.

Unlike the mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) presented, the majority of the government voted in favor of giving these industries the learning gap caused by the corona epidemic and to support cultural and sports organizations with exactly the extra euro money that had been proposed by the panels of experts.

The Education and Training Board made its own proposal for € 17.5 million almost two months ago in early April.

The Leisure Board addressed the issue in mid-May. The division’s revenue is falling by more than six million euros and expenditure is growing by 1.6 million euros.

Free mountain introduced several million euros less corona extra money for these two industries than what the majority of the city government now ended up with.

In the decisive vote, all the other parties, with the exception of the Coalition represented by Vapaavuori, ie the Greens, the Social Democrats, the Left Alliance, the Rkp and the Basic Finns, voted in favor of the increase.

Vapaavuori and the Left Alliance left a dissenting opinion. The Left Alliance would have liked to have increased the budget even further.

Overall, the additional appropriations amount to EUR 163.5 million. The greatest need for additional funding is for social and health measures, EUR 143 million.

The corona epidemic the fate of the additional money involved has been twisted for several weeks. Last autumn, in the context of the budget agreement, the political parties agreed that, if the need arose, the sectors could submit proposals for additional funding.

However, the city government did not reach a decision before the end of the school year, as Vapaavuori exercised the power of the rapporteur and did not bring the matter to the city government until he thought it had been carefully prepared.

In the last week of May, several school families received messages about the amalgamation of teaching groups, which would have required additional funding to prevent. There was concern in the schools about the proliferation of qualified deputies before the funds were reassured.

The Helsinki City Council sealed the policy at its meeting on 16 June.