Municipal elections Where there is a green roof, there is a coalition floor – Power was divided into pieces in Helsinki on Sunday, and it changes the dynamics of all power

Decision-making in Helsinki becomes more complex after the election. Especially with the greens, there is still room for improvement, writes Lari Malmberg, HS’s city editorial manager.

There where is the roof of the greens of Helsinki is the floor of the coalition. This comes to mind when you look at the results of the Helsinki municipal elections.

Throughout the 21st century, the Greens have been waiting to become Helsinki’s ruling party. It seemed to be coming in the last municipal elections, it took place in the parliamentary elections, but it was – surprisingly far away – again in the municipal elections.

The clutter of causes is a complex connection, but in the end, one cause seems to be above the others.

The Coalition is fishing for voices in the relatively calm cove of bourgeois voters, while the Greens are fighting for living space with the left and the SDP on the same windy back.

This is the reality in the middle Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) and Elina Valtonen after (kok) in Helsinki received the third most votes Juhana Vartiainen (Kok) to make Helsinki the future mayor.

The election the result doesn’t ultimately offer huge surprises.

The Coalition Party and the Greens were already anticipated to lose some support compared to the last municipal elections. Now the biggest loser was the Greens, who lost three places. The Coalition Party lost two seats.

The losses of the Coalition can be believed to be due to at least two things. The more conservative voters of the party could move to the basic Finns who had taken some three new seats. On the other hand, the Thoughtful Dynasty, Harry and Joel, in its wake Mikael Jungner probably took at least some constituency votes.

However, drawing direct conclusions from sound transitions is always also partly dangerous. Switching voters, especially to the dormant party, is often one factor that strongly explains changes in support. The beautiful weather and the temptations of the summer cottage, despite their mundaneness, may be one factor behind the decline in support for the Coalition Party.

The Greens in the case of post-threshing it is easiest to start from the left alliance. The party has been keeping the Greens tight for years in building and zoning disputes related to the protection of nearby nature.

Branding even greener than green is likely to have been successful in the eyes of many voters. The Left Alliance increased its seats by two on Sunday.

In addition, the Left Alliance made the Greens – and other large groups carrying the burden of power – look bad in the controversy over last fall’s school money cuts. Spring mayor Jan Vapaavuori The second installment of the controversy wrapped around (kok) no longer seemed to save the Greens.

As the third trump card, the Left Alliance had a candidate nomination. Especially a feminist blogger and an active social sucker Minja Koskela rose with the avalanche as a phenomenon of these elections. Koskela works as a political expert for the Left Alliance.

In addition to issues of political substance, the Greens will certainly be left with a mayoral candidate Anni Sinnemäki the impact of the disclosure of a suspicion of official misconduct on voting decisions. Sinnemäki has denied having committed a crime, but questions remain in the air before the case is finally heard.

The real impact of a criminal suspicion is very difficult to assess. The fact of the matter and the fact that the Greens chose not to tell voters about the police investigation only became apparent after the advance vote was over.

However, in the exceptional elections of the Crown Year, advance voting was more active than usual, so it is not easy to compare voting statistics between different elections.

Sinnemäki’s personal vote was clearly lower than in previous municipal elections, but there are other explanatory factors than the suspicion of a crime.

One of them is precisely the success of competitors. In addition to the left, the SDP also managed to grow in popularity, and Nasima Razmyar passed by a small margin the party’s previous mayoral candidate Tuula Haatainen personal votes.

What election result then in practice mean? At least the dynamics of power in the Helsinki Council will change significantly. After the last election, the Coalition Party and the Greens were able to form a majority of the two in the council. Now this duality is a long way off.

An alliance of power that was spectacularly used during the past council was also formed between the Greens, the SDP and the Left Alliance. The parties were able to form a majority together and, for example, overturned the dreams of the mayor’s party coalition about the further studies of the central tunnel and the construction plans for the Lapinlahti hospital area. After these elections, this alliance will also lose its majority.

An even more fragmented set-up knows more difficult negotiations. For example, the rise in support of basic Finns adds more weight to the party’s voice in the capital’s politics.

The election the largest party gets to nominate a mayoral candidate. This is not an official rule, but the gentlemen’s agreement is unlikely to be violated even now.

But who will be Juhana Vartiainen’s deputy mayors for the town hall?

Both Anni Sinnemäki and Nasima Razmyar have announced their willingness to continue as Deputy Mayors.

If, as last season, the portfolio is divided using the d’Hondt method, the greens will be drawn first, and Sinnemäki will once again grab the urban environment industry. At least in the event that a suspicion of official crime would not change the Greens’ intentions.

After that it is Sdp’s turn. As the SOTE industry would remain in Helsinki with these prospects, it is one or another authoritative portfolio, ie the task of the Deputy Mayor of Education, probably the choice of the SDP.

In the fourth round, it is the turn of the Coalition Party again. It is likely that the party will grab the surplus portfolio from the two out of the remaining two.

Then there is – if no new Deputy Mayor posts are created – the portfolio of the Deputy Mayor for Culture and Leisure. If the power game is played according to the old rules, it will be won by the Left Alliance with this voting result.

Former Minister of Culture Paavo Arhinmäki there would already be a lot of experience on the subject, but it remains to be seen whether the task will be of interest enough to the veteran MP. One option is probably at least a Member of Parliament Veronika Honkasalo.