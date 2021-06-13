Municipal elections The Left Alliance suddenly wedged past the SDP in Helsinki after the first advance votes

The race for the third place, which is still important for the Helsinki mayor’s model, will be held between the Left Alliance, the SDP, the RKP and the basic Finns.

When 30.5 per cent of the votes had been counted, the SDP appeared to be losing its place in Helsinki as the third largest council group.

The Left Alliance had pushed up one place with 13.9 per cent of the vote. The Rkp and the Basic Finns, who were leading the way behind, were a fair distance away.

The race may become spotty, as not all the advance votes for eight had yet been counted.

The Left Alliance would be gaining two more seats than before, i.e. 12. The SDP, in turn, would lose two seats, meaning it would drop to ten seats and 11.4 per cent of the vote.

Candidate for mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) in addition to the Left Alliance rake in the early stages of the count was Minja Koskela. With the SDP, the mayoral candidate rose to the top Nasima Razmyarin alongside Eveliina Heinäluoma.

In third place, based on the size of the council, it matters when we start allocating the seats of the deputy mayor. The popularity of the SDP in Helsinki can also be seen as a reflection of how much Helsinki residents value it Sanna Marinin government.

In the SDP’s traditional spheres of influence in Helsinki, the situation is also greatly influenced by the turnout. Over the course of the evening, it will become clear whether the townspeople have been widely on the move in these neighborhoods on Sunday. In advance, Helsinki had clearly voted harder last time.

Sdp was the second largest party on the Helsinki Council for decades, sometimes even on a par with the Coalition Party. The nearest menace was far behind.

In the 2008 elections, the Greens took second place in Helsinki, and the SDP has never reached the top of the municipal elections since then.

Over the past decade, basic Finns have been wedged past or alongside many polling areas important to the SDP, especially in the apartment-dominated districts of the east, northeast and north. At the same time, the Left Alliance has grown in popularity, especially in the strong support areas of the Greens.

For the SDP, this has meant that the party already had to fight for the position of the third largest party in the previous election. Polls predicted the reverse order in 2017, but eventually 12 seats were lost to the SDP from the retiring council and 10 to the Left Alliance.

The medal position does not matter in the sense that it has been the case in the Helsinki City Council for years that no council group alone is strong enough to decide matters. Decisions on big things depend largely on the ways in which key groups ally.

The medal position matters a lot in terms of the Helsinki Mayor’s Competition, because the highest positions are distributed to those who succeed in the election. The RDP’s Razmyar has been the Deputy Mayor for Culture and Leisure for the term ending this time, while the Left Alliance has not been able to fit into the mayor’s office.

In the parliamentary elections in Helsinki, there were clearly two major parties (the Coalition Party and the Greens) and three medium-sized parties (Sdp, Perussuomalaiset, Vasemmistoliitto).

Now before the election, the situation has been made tempting for the sdp by the fact that the party leads the country’s government. One can therefore think to what extent the people of Helsinki who vote for the SDP think about the issues of their own city when voting, and to what extent the politics of the kingdom.

Before the elections, the Left Alliance, on the other hand, has appeared in public, for example, in that it has spoken out particularly strongly against the Helsinki education cuts and the Helsinki supplement.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) at the election observation a moment before the first results arrive.

In matters of political controversy, the SDP candidates seem to be at the center of the party map on the basis of the answers to the HS election machine, for example in terms of congestion charges and the question of how strongly Helsinki should grow. The Walking Center is almost as enthusiastically supported by the Left Alliance as the Greens.

In one case, left-wing groups clearly agree on one thing: both candidates hate the idea of ​​privatizing social and health services.