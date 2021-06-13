Municipal elections The Coalition Party seems to be taking power in Espoo as expected, the Greens second

The position of the Coalition and the Greens is stable

Coalition seemed to be emerging as the largest party in Espoo, as expected.

The vote count promised the party a clear election victory in the city, and when 24.5 per cent of the vote had been counted on election night, the Coalition Party had 37.5 per cent of the vote.

Polls conducted before the election also predicted a victory for the party in Espoo. The Coalition Party has been Espoo’s largest party since the 1976 municipal elections, although the party’s support has fluctuated by 20 per cent on both sides.

Now the advance votes promised the party almost as strong a position as in the previous term. In the previous municipal elections, the party received more than 33 percent support and a total of 26 council seats. The final result may have changed as the vote progressed.

The party and the whole of Espoo seemed to be one of the rakes in the previous municipal elections. Kai Mykkänen (Kok) and Member of Parliament Mia Laiho (kok).

Advance votes the Greens would have maintained their position as the city’s second largest party. At the same time, it appeared on the basis of a preliminary vote that party support would be stabilizing in the city.

After 24.5 per cent of the vote was cast, the party had 16.7 per cent support. That was about 5 percent less than the party’s support in the last election, when the Greens received 22.3 percent support and 17 city council seats.

Usually, however, the Greens do less well in advance votes than in actual election day votes. Indeed, the real result of the party will only become clear in the last meters of the vote count in large cities, as it takes longer for large cities to count votes than in small localities.

On the other hand, there were more advance voters in Espoo this year than before. Just over 34 per cent of those entitled to vote in Espoo voted in advance. That is clearly more than in previous years.

However, it is difficult to estimate in advance which groups will benefit from the exceptionally high advance voting rate.

Individual the maintenance or change of power relations in municipal politics may be more important than the parties and their mutual order.

Even if the largest parties maintain their status almost unchanged, new forms of political co-operation may emerge as party groups join forces on an individual issue.

Then the decisions of the city council can be tilted in a surprising direction, and even a small party can gain power through its balance language position.

Demarit to victory over basic Finns

Based on the first results, it seemed on Sunday night that the Basic Finns would not be rising past the sdp.

The SDP seemed to be gaining a clear victory over the basic Finns and maintaining clearly the position of the third largest group. After just over 24.5 per cent of the votes, the support of basic Finns was 9.8 per cent and that of the Demarches 13.5 per cent in Espoo.

Rkp seemed to be rising to the tails of basic Finns. After a slight count of 24.5 votes, the party’s support was 9.1 per cent and promised the party a slight increase in support.

The difference at the beginning of the vote count on Sunday night was so small that the balance of power between the parties only became clear when more votes were counted.

Advance votes On Sunday, however, it seemed probable that the Basic Finns would have maintained their position. In the previous municipal elections, the party garnered about 9.8 percent support and won 7 seats on the council.

The party’s support seems to be quite stable in Espoo. However, on the basis of the first votes, the party would have been able to maintain its support without the well-known and popular locomotives.

In these municipal elections, the party lists did not have the candidate who received the most votes in the previous municipal elections. Timo Soinia or those who have joined the Coalition Simon Eloa and Veera Grass. The party was led by the number of votes in Espoo in the early evening Simo Grönroos.

MP seems to be becoming the star of the SDP and one of the voices of Espoo Maria Guzenina.

However, the balance of power between the parties may have changed, as the counting of votes was still in its infancy, and previous data are based on the first data on votes.

Business Now rising to the Espoo Council

The success of small parties seemed to be weak in Espoo, at least on the basis of advance votes.

However, two council seats seemed to get the Movement Now, which gained about four percent support in the parliamentary elections. The party had 2 percent support when the votes were counted just over 24.5 percent.

However, the party seemed to lag behind the smallest council parties: the Left Alliance, the Christian Democrats and the Center.

The first votes promised about 2 per cent support for the Left Alliance, 2 per cent for the Christian Democrats and 2 per cent for the center. Of these, the Center and the Left Alliance seemed to lose support.