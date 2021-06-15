Municipal elections The chairman of the Coalition Youth, the Elokapina activist and the Master of Military Sciences were members of the Helsinki Council

We will present ten recent delegates in Helsinki.

Helsinki 38 percent of city councilors are new.

These include, for example, the chairman of the Coalition Youth, an environmental activist active in Elokapina, a doctor of military sciences, a chief physician of the Laakso corona health station and the captain of Susijeng.

Few of these new commissioners are really a chick in politics. Even the youngest in the group have already had time to gain experience as deputy commissioners or in student policy.

A number of real veterans who return to council work or have moved to Helsinki from elsewhere are also counted as new delegates.

We present ten fresh names in the order of the benchmark.

Left Alliance sound rake Minja Koskela, 33, is perhaps best known as an advocate of feminism on social media. He has also been on display recently because of his nonfiction demanding equality in the school world. Koskela has a master’s degree in social sciences and a music teacher.

Koskela raises climate change mitigation, culture and education as important themes in HS’s election machine. About, for example, he advocates raising the salary of early childhood education teachers to the same level as that of classroom teachers.

“The comfort of the city center will be significantly increased by reducing private car use. Urban space must be developed on the terms of people, not cars, ”he also writes.

Coalition Party Matias Pajula, 22, is a pit of the council, but still a beginner in Helsinki politics. In the previous term, Pajula from Herttoniemi was a deputy commissioner on both the Board of Education and Training. He is also the chairman of the Coalition Youth and studies environmental economics.

In the election machine, Pajula says that the city needs more in mental health services and Helsinki’s night traffic, for example. He also thinks there are a number of things the city wouldn’t need to address so much.

“Unnecessary norms that slow down construction or make it more difficult to do business are not the only major cities in Finland.”

Basic Finns Laura Korpinen, 56, is a lawyer and deputy judge. He says that he was born and lives in western Helsinki.

In the election machine, he mentions, for example, Malmi Airport and the green areas that are important to him.

“I don’t want a cramped multicultural stone village or a cycling track in Helsinki. Efforts have been made to prevent motoring in traffic solutions, and a change of direction is needed. ”

Basic Finns Teija Makkonen, 38, has a master’s degree in military sciences. He has had a career as an expert in the Defense Forces but is currently an Assistant Member of Parliament.

In the election machine, he says that he is particularly interested in the safety of Helsinki and the affairs of children and young people. For congestion charges and the pedestrian center, he says strictly no, as well as he is critical of increasing housing construction.

“Helsinki is currently a loss-making city. Birth rates are also generally declining. There is no need for even the already planned number of apartments. ”

Coalition Party Anniina Iskanius, 38, is mandated fresh, but not in politics. He has served as deputy mayor for the remainder of the term Pia Pakarisen (Kok) as Special Assistant. He has a master’s degree in political science and currently lives in Tammisalo.

In the election machine, he says that a good city is born from, for example, a child-friendly daycare place, the best local school and good outdoor terrain.

“The salaries of early childhood education teachers and carers need to be raised, as there is a severe shortage of labor in the sector.”

Left Alliance Elina Kauppila, 41, is a familiar environmental movement from Elokapina. Kauppila is an emotional and interaction educator, entrepreneur and author.

He wants to turn Helsinki into a “radically sustainable city” and says that the city needs, for example, free public transport, vegetarian food in public kitchens and sustainable energy production.

“We are living in the sixth wave of extinction and the climate crisis and unfortunately there are no more serious issues than these issues. We need to make the whole social system sustainable and fair by using the models of the circular economy and, for example, the donut economy. ”

The Greens Amanda Pasanen, 27, is the Deputy Commissioner of the previous term of office and a member of the Urban Environment Committee and the Board of HSL. She is studying environmental sciences.

Environmental themes are also highlighted in his responses on the election machine.

“More space for people, less space for cars. When we expand the pedestrian center, invest in public transport and cycle paths and introduce congestion charges, the air quality and comfort of the center will improve. ”

Left Alliance Titta Hiltunen, 28, introduces herself as a red-green continental feminist on her website. He is studying political science and has previously been involved in student politics.

In the election machine, he emphasizes mental health services, affordable housing and the environment.

“The city is like a revolution that needs to grow and develop to stay vibrant. Helsinki is still a small capital.”

The Greens Shawn Huff, 37, is best known as a professional athlete and captain of the national basketball team Susijeng.

The athlete and father from Vuosaari highlight the sports and sports opportunities for children and young people, as well as the nearby nature, in the election machine.

“Although there is a shortage of new housing in Helsinki, the priority in living must be comfort. This is precisely what access to the surrounding nature naturally increases. The importance of the local environment has only grown during the interest rate restrictions. ”

Coalition Party Maaret Castrén, 61, is a doctor, professor and, for example, the director of hospital emergency services in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts.

He is not a familiar name in Helsinki’s municipal policy, but in his own field. He may have been remembered by the general public also because he was responsible for the care of patients evacuated to Finland during the tsunami at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

In the election machine, he talks about supporting learning for all who need it, putting the patient at the center of health care, and caring for the elderly. For example, he strongly supports the privatization of health care to dismantle queues.

In the statistics experienced politicians also appear as new commissioners if they have moved from one municipality to another or have been on a break from council work for a while.

The new lists thus show the sound rake Elina Valtonen (kok) in addition to e.g. Sari Sarkomaa (kok), Erkki Tuomioja (sd), Harry Harkimo (Move now), Hilkka Ahde (sd), Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (green), Pekka Sauri (green), Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner (ps), Timo Harakka (sd), Tom Packalén (ps) and Tuomas Rantanen (green).

The chairman of the Helsinki Coalition Party and the former deputy commissioner are also joining the council Maarit Vierunen (Kok), Chief Physician of Laakson Corona Health Station Nora Grotenfelt (r), Master of Diplomacy and Political Consultation Mahad Ahmed (sd), philosophers Tuomas Nevanlinna (left), author and editor Minna Lindgren (Green), International Crisis Management Expert Nina Suomalainen (Kok), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Elisa Gebhard (sd) and a long-term deputy commissioner and special education teacher Johanna Nuorteva (green).

Correction 15.6. 7.57 p.m. Teija Makkonen has a master’s degree in military sciences, not a doctor. There was an error in the title of the story.