Municipal elections The Center is getting 16.9 percent of the advance votes – the final election result is often weaker than the advance votes

Based on the calculated advance votes, the center would be the third largest municipal party in Finland. Its result often deteriorates as election night progresses as the census progresses in large cities.

When the first information on advance votes came on Sunday, the center was getting 16.9 percent of the votes cast. However, the counting of advance votes was still in progress.

In the last municipal elections in 2017, the center’s final vote share was 17, 5 percent. That is, the center was heading for an election defeat.

Measured by the proportion of votes cast, the center was the third largest municipal party in Finland.

Of the seats, the center was gaining 2343 in the light of advance votes and was, in this way, gaining the largest number of seats, as in the last election. In the last municipal elections, the center received 2,824 seats.

“I am very at ease. The result that voters are showing us is content with it, whatever it is. But the idea that regardless of the outcome, the center believes in itself and believes in its rise, I will gladly stick to it, ”said the party chairman Annika Saarikko before the advance sounds come.

Print when interpreting at the time of advance votes, it is good to remember that advance votes and the final election result can differ considerably.

Support for the city center tends to weaken markedly as the vote count progresses in large cities.

In the 2017 municipal elections, the center received more than two percentage points more advance votes compared to the final result. In the previous municipal elections, the readings have been of the same size.

Election researcher Sami Borg The University of Tampere anticipates before election day that this time the difference between the advance votes and the final election result may be larger than usual, because advance voting was more active in advance due to the extended voting time.

“It could be that it’s counting even more now.”

After the election result will be completed and it will be possible to analyze it properly, attention will be paid in the case of the city center, especially to the extent to which the municipal map of Finland, which is green and changes, will change color.

Support for the center collapsed in the 2019 parliamentary elections, but at the municipal level, its power has still been very strong.

In the last municipal elections, the party received 50 percent or more of the votes cast in 58 municipalities. In 22 of these, the voting share was 60 percent or more.

Measured in terms of locations, the center reached at least half of the locations in as many as 80 municipalities and an additional 35-50% share in 83 municipalities.

At that time, the center received at least 25 percent of the seats from the councils in more than 200 municipalities.

This spring During the election campaign, the Basic Finns in particular have sought to profile themselves as an alternative to the local power of this center outside congested Finland.

It has challenged the center on, among other things, the cost of mobility and the impact of the government’s climate policy on remote areas.

The competitive position of the parties was strongly reflected in the election exams, in which the chairman of the center, Saarikko, criticized and repeatedly asked the chairman of the basic Finns To Jussi Halla-aho, sometimes in a very sharp tone.

Basic Finns were now clearly increasing their share of votes based on advance votes.

After the election results we will have time to analyze it in more detail, we will see to what extent the election result in the center is ultimately reflected in the number of seats in various councils all over Finland.

Although polls have long predicted a clear loss for the center, its nomination was still moderate. As in the last election, the number of candidates was the highest of all parties, although it fell short of the 2017 reading.

Many of the strong municipalities in the city center are relatively small, and especially in the smallest municipalities, support changes need to be fairly large in percentage to eventually destabilize the distribution of seats.

“The smallest municipalities with, say, 13 council seats need to have such 7-8 percentage point changes in support before they even make an impact,” election researcher Borg calculates.

In terms of the change in power relations, for example, slightly larger regional cities, which are significant concentrations but not the centers of their provinces, are more interesting in the case of the city center. Likewise, urban frameworks.

In these localities, the center has been relatively strong, but voters may be more mobile than in rural municipalities, where many centralism sits deep in families and families.

What a meaning the election result will then be to the center more broadly?

The party has been in pain in the red-green government, and after the election, for example, what kind of government cooperation will be closely monitored. This can be influenced by the election results of the Center as well as other government partners and the analysis based on it.

Before the election, the Basic Finns in particular defied that the center would leave the government soon if it collapsed in the election. It has also been speculated whether the center would leave oitis once the Sote reform, which is important to it, has been approved by Parliament.

Even if this does not happen, it will probably be clear that there is pressure in the center to look for screens before the next parliamentary elections. At the very least, this situation will not alleviate the budget crisis, which was already predicted to be difficult in the autumn, for which difficult decisions are expected, for example, on employment.

For the change of presidency, it is difficult to imagine the Center leaving immediately, no matter where the final election result is. The change of leadership has not helped the party turn its course in recent years, so it would hardly be thought to bring much benefit even now.