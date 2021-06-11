Municipal elections Statistics reveal the oppressive spiral behind the nomination of Helsinki’s suburbs – The search engine shows the candidates in your hometown throughout the Helsinki metropolitan area

According to the researcher, parties tend to nominate candidates the most where support has come from the previous election. This can lead to a spiral where the sound of other areas is not heard.

Municipal elections will be held tomorrow, Sunday. Advance voting has been relatively lively, but many residents of the metropolitan area are still drawing lots to see who would go to the polls.

At least one person from almost every postal code area in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area has run for office. Kauniainen has the most candidates, both in absolute terms and in proportion to the population.

In terms of population, the fewest people seem to have left Lassila as candidates on the basis of HS data.

The regions of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area also differ in how many candidates there are in different parties.

The Coalition Party, the Basic Finns, the SDP, the Greens, the Left and the Rkp have managed to get full lists to Helsinki. They all have 127 candidates in the city. The maximum number of candidates is 100 in Vantaa and 112 in Espoo.

Tampere postdoctoral researcher at the university Josefina Sipisen according to the number of candidates, which parties in the city have a well-organized and active organization. In the municipal elections, regional differences are visible: in Helsinki, for example, Christians have more candidates than, measured in the number of council seats, in the center of the country’s largest municipal party.

The nomination of candidates within the city, on the other hand, reflects who parties vote, Sipinen says.

In those areas where unemployment is highest, the Coalition Party and the RKP have nominated few candidates. In areas of high unemployment, such as Puotinharju, Hakunila and Kontula, a lot of candidates have been highlighted by left-wing parties and also by basic Finns.

The areas of the Coalition Party and the RKP are emphatically the postcode areas where the proportion of people with the highest university degree live. These include Westend, Kruununhaka and Munkkiniemi. Parties are also strong in high-income detached houses, such as Mankka, Östersundom and Paloheinä.

Basic Finns on the other hand, have nominated a lot of candidates in the areas with the highest number of vocational graduates. The areas include Korso, Koivukylä-Havukoski and Kontula-Vesala.

Based on the nomination, the Greens and the Coalition Party seem to be seeking votes from many of the same areas, such as Kauniainen, Munkkiniemi and Lauttasaari.

In many such areas, the left has nominated few candidates. For example, none of Kauniainen’s 111 candidates is from the left, while the Coalition Party has 34 candidates and the Greens 15.

“While there is often talk of a green left, the Greens and the Coalition are also fighting for the same voices.”

The Greens also seem to be activated in the big centers of Vantaa: the party has the largest number of candidates in Myyrmäki and Hakunila.

Sipisen according to the parties, they thought carefully about the areas in which it would be worth sacrificing time to acquire candidates.

According to Sipinen, the biggest guiding factor is the previous elections. The parties are trying to get as many candidates as possible, precisely from those areas where the party’s own support has been strong in the last election.

“The parties are blaming exactly where the votes can be obtained. However, the nomination is what wins the municipal elections. ”

Of course, areas with a large population generally receive candidates from almost all parliamentary parties. According to Sipinen, however, the population does not guide the nomination of candidates in such a way that parties systematically strive to maximize their number of candidates according to where most people live.

“If there’s a large population somewhere, then the parties don’t automatically think there would be a lot of votes coming from there. The fact that there is potential support in an area is much more influential. ”

Use the search engine below to see who is nominated in your area. The postal code must be entered into the search engine. Candidates’ postal code information has been obtained from the Digital and Population Information Office and the Ministry of Justice. The information does not include the information of the candidates who refused to publish their addresses and candidates whose official name differs from that indicated in the information on the candidates for the election.

In the regional the number of candidates has an effect on how the voices of the regions are heard, Sipinen says.

“It is a problem for local democracy that parties do not nominate candidates as actively in areas of lower turnout.”

According to Sipinen, the parties nominate more educated and better-off people who work and have extensive networks of contacts.

Low turnout in the region often correlates with lower education and lower socioeconomic status.

Thus, a spiral is created that is easily undetected. As parties are more active in nominating candidates in areas with higher turnouts – that is, on average, a higher socio-economic status – their voice is more in decision-making.

Areas of lower turnout, on the other hand, are sidelined by party attention.

“In such areas, turnout can increase if a party manages to get an attractive candidate. For example, in the past Tony Halme collected a lot of votes from people who had not previously voted actively. ”

In any case, as the regional numbers of candidates are small – many postcode regions have a few candidates – coincidence also forces differences in the number of candidates between regions. Already a few candidates are waving statistics, especially for small areas. In Paloheinä, for example, there are relatively few candidates, although the people of Paloheinä voted very actively in the last election.

It is also noteworthy that the differences in the Helsinki region, or especially in Helsinki, are not particularly large in relative terms. In many areas with higher turnouts, there are relatively more candidates than in areas with lower turnouts, but these are relatively small changes.

The differences become much more significant when one examines how the various districts have finally passed through the elections. Differences in turnout over the past decades have led to: For example, there are significantly more passers-by in the city center than in the rest of Helsinki.

The problem of democracy it also arises from how much the voice of foreigners is heard in the city’s decision-making, Sipinen says.

The turnout of foreign speakers has traditionally been low. As a result, parties are also less active in recruiting foreign-language candidates, which in turn could increase the turnout of foreign-language candidates.

It is interesting that in areas with a lot of foreign speakers, there are also a lot of basic Finnish candidates. The setup has been similar for a long time.

According to Sipinen, the connection is explained by the fact that the support of basic Finns is strong in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example among lower-paid workers. They typically live in the same, more affordable housing areas as many foreign speakers.

According to Sipinen, encounters between native Finns and foreign-speaking people are not as equal in such areas as, for example, in the value areas of the core city.

“A lower socio-economic status can correlate with seeing immigrants as a threat to their own livelihood when competing for, for example, the same jobs and housing. On the other hand, there is less immigration in Finland that the more educated would feel excluded, ”says Sipinen.

Researchers Lotta Junnilainen, Linda Haapajärvi and Jutta Juvenius note the same in their study of multiethnic residential areas. In their article “Good Neighbor, Good Finnish – Divorce and Belonging Practices in Helsinki’s Multi-Ethnic Residential Areas”, the researchers write as follows:

“Low-income Helsinki residents share their neighborhoods with racized and stigmatized minority groups, while middle-class urban dwellers are more likely to be inhabited by European and Asian immigrants at the top of the ‘foreigners’ hierarchy.”

In the municipal elections According to Sipinen, the candidates are emphatically motivated by issues in their own immediate environment. Everyday experiences affect what things you want to pursue in politics.

“Certainly many also go to represent, for example, the affairs of the most disadvantaged in general. But in my own immediate environment, disturbing things and improving them are a really big motivator for running for office. ”

As a guide to the voting decision, the candidate’s hometown is, of course, just one of many. Yet its importance cannot be underestimated. Especially in municipal elections, it is important for many voters that the candidates have a person who is specifically involved in the affairs of their own area.

“Then, of course, the areas from which candidates are received, and especially those from which candidates are elected, will have a better voice.”

Data on employment and unemployment rates, median incomes and education rates among educated people in the regions come from Statistics Finland’s Paavo postal code database.