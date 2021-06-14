Municipal elections Riitaisa Pyhäranta turned from Finland’s most coalition member to Finland’s most non-aligned municipality

The non-attached YP group received almost 70 percent of the votes in the municipality of Finland itself.

Pensioner Antero Pesola was visiting Grale in downtown Pyhäranta for grocery shopping on Monday morning. The laundry was on the move with its new tricycle electric bicycle.

“I watched the count in the early evening, but I couldn’t keep up with the count until the end,” Pesola says.

In addition to the national result, Pesola was interested in the local voting result.

The small municipality of Pyhäranta was still the most coalition municipality in Finland four years ago. In the 2017 elections, the Coalition Party voted more than half of the residents.

In the municipality of Southwest Finland, there was a dispute for four years, and now a record number of non-attached candidates were elected to the council. Common list The common Pyhäranta (YP) list received 66.8 percent of the votes.

“The people have decided this way,” Pesola emphasizes.

With that number of votes, 13 of the YP Group’s candidates were elected to the 19-member municipal council. The Coalition Party split into five delegates. The last council seat went to basic Finns.

Antero Pesola has reservations about the new council, as the quarrel is commonplace in Pyhäranta’s municipal policy.

“The brawls just keep going. Although delegates are non-attached, what makes them non-attached? Definitely in their souls is the same party that they have supported so far, ”Pesola estimates.

Eight of the YP Group’s delegates are first-timers.

Under the municipal policy of a municipality of two thousand inhabitants has been exceptionally inflamed in recent years. Already in 2015, there were disputes over wind power decisions in the municipality.

In the second year, three delegates resigned from the Coalition Council’s council group, establishing the Joint Pyhäranta group. A non-partisan group nominated candidates from every village in Pyhäranta.

Jyrki Niemi calls for openness and trust in Pyhäranta’s municipal policy.

“We wanted to get candidates from every village because now we are focusing on our own municipality. The policy of the kingdom is completely left out, because we have our own problems here, ”the YP group elected to the council Jyrki Niemi says.

Now During the term of office, the decision-making of the municipality has been closed. The decisions were not communicated or reasoned.

“Pyhäranta is branded a quarrelsome municipality. When decision-makers act loyally and openly in the future, then there is no reason to argue, ”says Niemi.

Pyhäranta, located in southwestern Finland, has less than two thousand inhabitants.

Pyhäranta is not the only municipality where non-aligned people received the most votes. Non-attached members also received the most votes in Enontekiö, Karkkila, Kärkölä, Kolari, Nousiainen, Pelkosenniemi, Pihtiputaa, Ruovesi and Vimpeli.

The goal of the YP Group is transparency in decision-making.

“Those who have lost are welcome to our group’s meetings, and all information will be shared with all local residents,” Niemi promises.

Decision-making is also to be shared with as many people as possible. In the last council term, municipal boards were replaced by chambers with only a few members. Now the municipality is returning to the board model.

“The municipality has a small organization, and a building inspector, for example, has an insane job. His work becomes easier when the technical board is supporting his work, ”says Niemi.

Marja Syrjäkallio-Ylitalo would like more bicycle paths in the municipality. On the left is Henry Penttilä from Pyhäranta Garden.

Pyhäranta resident Marja Syrjäkallio-Ylitalo was on Monday morning shopping for flowers at Pyhäranta Garden. He said he followed the election with only one eye, as a few of his acquaintances were elected to the council. He hopes the new council would decide to invest in the amenities of the city center.

“There should be more bike paths here,” says Syrjäkallio-Ylitalo.

Jyrki Niemi says that the municipality will have to make decisions in the next few years, especially about the building stock. For example, the municipal agency suffers from indoor air problems, and the ground floor of the building is now unusable.

“The municipality’s building stock is still in the bottom line, so the money will go by force,” says Niemi.