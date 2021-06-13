Municipal elections “Remontti-Reiska” tells what she wants to change in Järvenpää – For wild Finns, a wild rise on TV, winged by a man familiar

Basic Finns were rising to Järvenpää’s third largest party after 82 per cent of the vote had been counted. The party’s rake is Jorma Piisinen, known as Remontti-Reiska.

Sdp was becoming Järvenpää ‘s largest party after 82 per cent of Järvenpää’ s votes had been counted. The SDP was gaining 21.6 percent of the vote.

The second largest party was the Coalition Party, which was getting 19.8 per cent of the vote.

The real increase was the Basic Finns, who were getting 19.3 percent of the vote. In the 2017 municipal elections, the voting catch of basic Finns was 8.8 per cent.

Basic Finns The rise is due to, among other things, the basic Finns known as Remontti-Reiska From Jorma Piis, which was gaining 579 votes and becoming the voice king of Järvenpää. Piisinen became known for what was shown on MTV3 Every home’s housing market as a presenter of the program.

“We just talked to the election officials that with my vote, we could get up to two extra seats,” Piisinen said after 41.9 percent of the vote had been counted.

Piisinen estimates that his number of votes is explained by the fact that voters have found the issues he presented important.

“In Järvenpää, we have had poor care of school and kindergarten buildings. I have intervened and written a lot about it. ”

In the council, Piisinen intends to ensure that buildings owned by the municipality, such as schools and kindergartens, are better taken care of. In addition, he is trying to cancel the municipal tax increase planned for the fall.

“Let’s see if it could be screwed so it wouldn’t come. Hopefully, we will have a co-operative council and this could be decided together, ”says Piisinen.

The election the Järvenpää Plus people’s movement seemed to suffer the biggest loss, with 82 per cent of the vote. The People’s Movement was getting only 8.5 percent of the vote. In the last municipal elections, Järvenpää Plus received 15.9 per cent of the votes.

The result for the Greens was 13.1 per cent, for the center 7.2 per cent, for the Left Alliance 5.3 per cent and for the Christian Democrats 3.2 per cent, with 82 per cent of the vote counted.

Sdp: n the rake was 26 years old Eemeli Peltonen, who is currently the chairman of Järvenpää City Council. After 82 percent of the votes were counted, Peltonen was getting 542 votes.

The biggest rakes in the last municipal elections in Järvenpää, Helinä Perttu (kok) and Mika Gilan (Järvenpää Plus) were not a candidate in this election.

In the last election, the voice queen was Perttu, who received 589 votes. Perttu, who served as chairman of the city government during the previous council, announced in April that he would no longer run in the elections.

Perttu justified his decision by, among other things, the inflammation of the political discussion culture in Järvenpää.

Basic Finns the rise puts new setups in Järvenpää.

In the 2017 municipal elections, the Coalition Party and the SDP were Järvenpää’s largest parties. At that time, the Coalition Party’s support was 20.1 per cent in Järvenpää and 19.3 per cent in the SDP. The Coalition Party received 11 seats and the SDP 10 seats. The Järvenpää council has a total of 51 delegates.

In the last election, the basic Finns were only the fifth largest party with 8.8 per cent of the vote.

Now that 41.9 per cent of the votes had been counted, the SDP was gaining 12 seats from the council, 11 from the Basic Finns and 10 from the Coalition Party.

The third largest vote in the 2017 municipal elections was the civic movement Järvenpää Plus, which was voted by 15.9 per cent of Järvenpää residents. Järvenpää Plus has been a civic movement since 1988, with a turnout of 10.4 per cent to 16.8 per cent in the municipal elections of the 21st century.

In the 2017 municipal elections, Järvenpää’s fourth largest party was the Greens, which received 15.4 per cent of the vote.

In the last election, Järvenpää Plus and the Greens both won 8 seats on the council. Now the Greens were getting six seats on the council and Järvenpää Plus four.

Basic Finns and the center were almost level in the last municipal elections in Järvenpää. Basic Finns received 8.8 per cent of the vote and the center 8.4 per cent. Due to the electoral alliance with the RKP, the Center received five seats on the council, while the Basic Finns had to settle for four seats.

Now the center was getting four seats on the council.

In the 2017 municipal elections, the Left Alliance received 6.6 percent of the vote and 3 seats on the council. The Christian Democrats had 4.4 votes and the party won 2 council seats.

Now the Left Alliance was getting three seats on the council and the Christian Democrats one seat.