Municipal elections Party leaders made opposing claims about tax increases, HS checked who is right

Both Marin and Orpo have made some misleading claims about the impact of the SOTE reform on taxation. Li Andersson, on the other hand, accused Jussi Halla-aho of unnecessarily false allegations.

Taxation has become one of the hottest topics of debate in election debates.

Above all, party leaders have debated whether the government-promoted social reform will increase or decrease the tax burden on Finns. In some places, the views have been completely contradictory.

HS went through Sanna Marinin (sd), Petteri Orpon (kok), Jussi Halla-ahon (ps), Li Andersson (left) and Annika Saarikon (central) allegations and found out which of them are true.

Marin: “We make a solution that lightens people’s tax burden”

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) said, among other things, on Thursday during a parliamentary question time that the social security reform will ease the taxation of Finns. The claim is misleading.

Marin based his argument on the fact that the transfer of responsibility for organizing social services to 21 so-called welfare areas significantly reduces the need for municipal funds.

“Thus, the probability that there will be no large-scale wave of tax increases in municipalities is much higher. So we’re actually making a solution that lightens people’s tax burden, ”Marin said.

It is, of course, true that the sote reform will reduce municipal taxes. However, the tax pressure as such shifts to state taxation.

The Sote solution would only reduce the tax burden on Finns if the reform curbs the growth of social and health care expenditure.

However, according to the government’s proposal, the cost of reform changes will further increase spending. In this way, the pressure for tax increases will increase at least until the 2030s, when the benefits of the SOTE reform may, according to the government’s proposal, outweigh the costs it will bring.

Orpo: “Provincial tax leads to tightening of taxation”

In addition to the SOTE reform, the government is planning a new provincial tax that would allow so-called welfare areas to collect part of their revenue. At the same time, state funding for the regions would be reduced and state taxation would be eased.

The Coalition Party’s Orpo has said in several election exams that the provincial tax will inevitably increase the overall taxation of Finns. This argument is also misleading.

“According to experts, the provincial tax cannot be implemented – not according to the parliamentary working group or the Central Union of Taxpayers – without it leading to a fairly tightening of taxation,” Orpo said on Thursday.

It is true that the Confederation of Taxpayers has described the provincial tax as a probable tax tightening machine. The parliamentary committee and the Ministry of Finance have also seen in the new level of taxation the risk of tightening taxation on labor.

However, the matter is not at all as unambiguous as Orpo has suggested.

Researchers at the State Economic Research Center estimate in a paper published this week in his article, that, based on empirical research, concerns about the tightening of the overall tax rate are “exaggerated or possibly even unfounded”.

“The provincial tax would create substantially better incentives for efficient service production and cost containment than full government funding, and thus prevent a waste of resources,” the researchers believe.

Orpo could just as well say that, according to experts, the introduction of a provincial tax would be justified.

Halla-aho: “Tax increase pressure stays in municipalities”, Andersson: “And it doesn’t stay”

On Thursday in Yle’s exam, Halla-aho from basic Finns drifted into a debate with the left-wing alliance Li Andersson about the pressure to increase municipal taxes.

“Although the municipal tax will certainly decrease one-off in connection with the reform of the SOTE reform, the pressure to increase the tax will remain in the municipalities,” Halla-aho said.

“And it won’t,” Andersson replied quickly.

“After all, the Sote reform will clearly reduce the pressure to increase the municipal tax, which means it is not at all true that it would increase them,” he explained.

Andersson apparently misunderstood Halla-aho’s argument. Halla-aho did not argue that the sote reform would increase municipal tax-raising pressures. Instead, he apparently meant that municipalities would still be under pressure to raise taxes.

This is true. First, municipal taxes will fall sharply, but the Ministry of Finance calculates that there will soon be pressure to raise them again.

Yes, the pressure to increase taxes will decrease from the current one, although not necessarily as “clearly” as Andersson suggested.

Due to the Sote reform, upward pressures are easing, especially in the smallest groups of municipalities, says the head of unit Tanja Rantanen from the Ministry of Finance.

“At the national level, however, the change is much smaller,” he notes.

For example, after the entry into force of the SOTE reform in 2024, municipalities will have in the Ministry’s calculation an average imputed upward pressure of 1.5 percentage points in municipal taxes.

In a calculation published by the Ministry last autumn, which had not yet taken into account the SOTE reform, the corresponding upward pressure in 2024 was 1.7 percentage points.

Saarikko: “The real ambiguity is in the Coalition Party’s tax line”

Annika Saarikko from the city center left on Wednesday In the HS exam counterattack against Orpo’s tax speeches.

“The real ambiguity under these elections is on the Coalition Party’s tax line,” Saarikko said.

The Coalition Party has outlined that the municipal tax should not be increased in the next council term in any municipality. According to Saarikko, this does not coincide with the fact that the Coalition Party opposes the Sote reform, which will reduce the upward pressure on municipal taxes.

It is impossible to unequivocally assess whether or not the Coalition Party’s tax line is unclear, as Saarikko claims.

The Coalition Party can logically oppose the SOTE reform, which will raise overall taxation to upward pressures, at least this decade.

On the other hand, it is true that the Coalition Party’s policy of halting the rise in municipal taxes is quite ambitious – if not unrealistic.

As the Coalition Party would like to continue to develop the SOTE system on the current basis and not transfer financial responsibility to the state, there will inevitably be significant upward pressure on municipal taxes.

Tax increases can be prevented, for example, by cutting municipal spending, but the Coalition Party has not just talked about the need for cuts in its election campaign.