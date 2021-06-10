Municipal elections Municipal tax increases, outsourcing of services or cuts? This is how the parties are divided on economic issues

In its election machine, HS asked the opinions of municipal election candidates about how municipal finances should be managed. On four economic issues, the Left Alliance and the Coalition Party have extremes.

In the municipal elections councils will soon be elected, one of the main tasks of which will be how to manage the municipality’s revenues and expenditures.

In many municipalities, the economy is a cause for concern, and the reform of social and health care, for example, affects their economies in different ways.

HS asked in his election machine candidates ’views on how municipal finances should be managed.

The relationship with the economy divides parliamentary parties quite clearly on the traditional right-left axis.

Questions four dealt with municipal finances as a whole. At all these extremes are the Parliamentary Party of the Left Alliance and the Coalition Party.

The biggest differences between the parties were torn by the issue of increasing the outsourcing of public services.

Candidates from basic Finns are close to the Coalition Party on many economic issues, but they have a more negative attitude towards the outsourcing of public services.

For example, the party chairman Jussi Halla-aho answered the I can’t say option in the middle.

“Private producers are an important partner, but at the same time it must be understood that the primary task of a company is to generate profit for its owners, not to think about the overall benefit of society. When services are purchased from private individuals, small and domestically owned companies that pay their taxes to Finland should be favored, ”Halla-aho wrote on the election machine.

The most the parties agree that there appears to be a need for municipal tax rates to remain unchanged despite pressure to increase spending. Only the Left Alliance and the Greens are in favor of raising tax rates.

“Personally, I consider raising the municipal tax to be a better option than cutting people out of basic services, but the primary option is, of course, always to look at whether spending money can be prioritized differently within the municipality,” wrote the chairman of the Left Alliance. Li Andersson.

“In Turku, for example, the Left Alliance has opposed the start of the experience center project with tens of millions, according to the city.”

Coalition Party candidates are among the parties most in favor of maintaining tax rates unchanged. Close to it are the Basic Finns and the Movement Now.

Squad responded to the electoral machine quite consistently, as the order of all parties is completely reversed on the second tax issue.

Candidates were argued that tax increases are a better option in a situation where it is necessary to either cut public services and social benefits or increase taxes.

For example, the chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo replied that he quite disagreed with the statement.

“The Coalition does not want to raise taxes any better than to cut services and benefits. The most important option is missing: reforms to increase employment and growth. If we don’t get more work and residents in Turku, we may have to consider savings. ”

Parties opinions were less divided when candidates were asked about the burden of services and social benefits on public finances.

Most parliamentary parties are fairly close to the center in their answers.

Only the candidates of the Left Alliance responded that they strongly disagreed that services and social benefits such as the current one would be too burdensome for public finances in the long run.

