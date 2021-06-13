Municipal elections Mayors’ competitions, regional cities, advance voices: Follow these as the revenue bridge progresses

HS gathered the turpents and key things to follow in the course of the revenue bridge.

Municipal elections the result will be clear late Sunday, probably around midnight. HS gathered the turpents and key things to follow in the course of the revenue bridge.

The national voice share is mainly of spiritual significance: it monitors the situation in your own municipality

In municipal elections, there is not one election but a separate election in each municipality. There are 293 municipalities in mainland Finland. The power relations of the council of each municipality are resolved in the local election, and the most concrete effect of the resident’s services and everyday life is on the election result of his or her municipality.

During the evening, the distribution of national voices will also be much on display. It tells you which party’s policy is most pleasing to Finns at the upper level, but it does not say anything about the situation in an individual municipality.

Nationwide percentages are affected, for example, by the fact that a significant proportion of Finns live in the area of ​​large cities, and these votes significantly emphasize the percentages. For example, in the 2017 municipal elections, the center was only third with a 17.5 percent vote catch. Nevertheless, its share in such smaller municipalities was so large that 31.4 per cent of all delegates in Finland were Central residents.

However, the national result has its own spiritual significance. It tells about the general power relations of the parties and gives an indication of the parliamentary elections that are less than two years away. A lame defeat or victory can affect, for example, the mood of the parties in government or the internal struggle of the opposition.

Perhaps half of the votes were cast in advance

Advance voting was particularly long in the Corona-era emergency elections, with 1.47 million voters going to the polls in advance. After the advance voting, the turnout was 32.9%. In 2017, after advance voting, the turnout was 26.6 percent.

In the previous municipal elections, the final turnout was 58.9. If the activity were now in the same category, well over half of the votes would have been cast in advance. This can also affect the progress of the vote count.

In advance, the center is strong, the city parties are rising over the evening

Traditionally, supporters of the city center have voted particularly enthusiastically in advance, while, for example, the votes of the Coalition Party and the Greens are gathering from the cities on election day.

In the 2017 election, the Center Party and the Coalition Party both received the same 19.9 percent of the national advance votes. The final result for the center fell to 17.5 per cent, while the Coalition Party rose to 20.7 per cent. Similarly, support for the Greens rose from 10.3 per cent in advance to a final 12.5 per cent.

When the advance votes come at 8 p.m., there is one way to interpret them to compare the result to the advance votes in the previous election. Another way is to try to anticipate changes like the one described above.

However, the exceptional length of the advance voting and the large number of advance votes may change the situation from the previous municipal elections slightly. It is possible that, especially in Helsinki, the calculation of advance votes will be stretched so that not all votes will be clear at 8 p.m.

In large cities, the services of more than two million inhabitants are being solved

Power affecting the largest forces is distributed in Finland’s largest cities, such as Helsinki (more than 650,000 inhabitants), Espoo (290,000 inhabitants), Tampere (240,000), Vantaa (238,000), Oulu (207,000) and Turku (194,000 inhabitants). More than 2.2 million Finns live in the ten largest cities alone.

Under the election At the forefront of HS-Gallup has been a coalition of many of these strong. In Helsinki, it is struggling for the status of the largest party with the Greens, and in Tampere, it is trying to take its place from the SDP. The Prime Minister is also nominated in Tampere Sanna Marin.

For basic Finns, HS-Gallup promises a sharp rise. In Vantaa, the SDP is a traditional top party, however According to HS-Gallup, the basic Finns are aiming for the second largest place in the Coalition Party.

In Oulu, Basic Finns may compete for even the largest party. Of the largest cities, Oulu has had a strong position in the city center, so the situation in the city is interesting for the election as a whole.

After Sunday’s elections, Helsinki, Tampere and Turku will implement the mayor’s model of the major cities. In these cities, the election is personified by the leading candidates, in Helsinki, especially the Greens, who are struggling for first place in the polls. Anni Sinnemäki and the Coalition Juhana Vartiainen.

Surprising twists and turns can be seen in suburban cities and smaller municipalities

In cities smaller than growth centers, the result may fluctuate more than concentrations, as in many of these areas the position of the center has been strong. In polls, the party has been losing its support – if that happens, it will be especially visible in these smaller municipalities.

If you are looking for a transfer of power from the election results on the basis of polls, it is worth looking at these smaller localities.