Municipal elections Marin asked Orpo about the billion-euro cut list in the HS exam: “Do you have that list Petteri?”

According to Petteri Orpo, the cutting list has already been presented in parliamentary debates.

Helsingin Sanomat in Wednesday’s presidential exam, the mood intensified when the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) began to tivata Petteri Orpolta (total) billion euros from the cutting list.

According to Marin, Orpo has previously promised that the Coalition Party will tell it before the municipal elections what state spending the party would cut by a billion euros.

“Do you have that list for Petter?” Marin asked.

“Is that list to be found in your chest pocket when it’s certainly highly anticipated? Voters have a right to know. ”

The chairman of the SDP, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and the chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo at the HS presidency exam in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Marin apparently referred to May interlocutory debate. The Coalition Party, the Christian Democrats and the Movement Now considered the government’s economic policy irresponsible on the interlocutory issue.

The government will exceed its previously agreed expenditure frameworks in 2022 and 2023 by a total of about 1.4 billion euros.

In May, the governing parties asked in an interlocutory debate where the opposition would cut this amount. At the time, the orphan called the demand for a cut list “almost ridiculous”.

Marin said in the exam that the current government’s policy of not cutting social and health services, education, social benefits and state contributions is fair.

Orpo, for his part, said the government’s fair policy, which Marin talks about, is “indebted to the spike of our children”.

“And when you ask for that billion cut list, we don’t necessarily want to cut anything, but we want you to keep your own promises,” Orpo told Marin.

Orpo also said that the Coalition Party has already presented a cutting list in Parliament.

“It would be worth listening to those conversations,” Orpo said.

