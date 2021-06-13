No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Municipal elections Jussi Halla-aho became the voice rake of the whole country, Marin dropped to fourth

by admin_gke11ifx
June 13, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Elina Valtonen of the Coalition Party is second in the votes of the whole of Finland, when 91.4 per cent of the votes have been counted.

Size The largest rake in Finland’s votes has been the Finnish President-elect in Helsinki Jussi Halla-aho. After 91.4 percent of the votes were counted, Halla-aho had 13,017 votes.

Coalition Party Elina Valtonen took the lead momentarily. After 91.4 per cent of the votes were counted, Valtonen had received the second most votes in the whole country, 12,832.

Third, the Coalition Party was getting the most votes Juhana Vartiainen, 11,068. Fourth, the SDP, which was in the lead at the start of the decline in votes, has fallen Sanna Marin, votes 10,527.

Fifth has risen Nasima Razmyar (sd), votes 5,847. Sixth in the whole country is the Greens Anni Sinnemäki.

The Coalition Party’s candidate for mayor of Tampere, Member of Parliament, Anna-Kaisa Ikonen is currently seventh.

In addition, the top ten in the country’s sound rakes are reaching Antti Lindtman (sd), Minja Koskela (left) and Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd).

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin— A new soulslike that will make you sweat as Nioh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.