Municipal elections In Tampere, Sanna Marini has a superior voice queen, SDP competes for first place with the Coalition

The SDP was renewing its position as the largest party, the Basic Finns were doubling their seats.

in Tampere The SDP had a tough race with the Coalition, but was still slightly ahead of it. At the same time, the Basic Finns seemed to more than double their seats. This was the situation when almost 99 per cent of the votes had been counted.

The SDP was receiving 24.4 per cent of the votes, the Coalition Party 24.1 per cent, the Greens 15.5 per cent and the Basic Finns 13.6 per cent.

There were both 17 seats coming for the SDP and the Coalition Party. Basic Finns were getting 10 places and Greens 11 places.

Of the smaller parties in Tampere, the Left Alliance was gaining 10.4 per cent support and 7 seats, the center was gaining 3 seats with 4.2 per cent support.

Prime Minister, SDP Sanna Marin was the overwhelming leader in the number of votes. By 10 p.m., his voice catch had already risen to more than 10,000. Second came the Coalition MP Anna-Kaisa Ikonen. Next, but far behind, came the mayor Lauri Lyly (sd) and the Coalition Kalervo Kummola.

The turnout in Tampere was 56.8, slightly better than the national average.

About the election In Tampere, a fierce race was held in advance between the largest parties, the SDP, the Coalition Party, the Greens and the Finns.

The support figures for the SDP, the Coalition Party and the Greens were already very close in the last election, each with more than twenty per cent.

Aamulehti commissioned a month before the election municipal election measurement, where the Coalition Party took the lead from the SDP and the Basic Finns tripled their seats. The Greens also belonged to the four largest parties.

Special attention in Tampere will also be paid to who becomes the new mayor. A representative of the party that won the election is likely to be elected mayor. After the 2017 elections, Lauri Lyly (sd) became mayor.

Now at least MP Anna-Kaisa Ikonen and Kalervo Kummola from the Coalition Party, Jaakko Stenhäll. Basic Finns also have two mayoral candidates, a Member of Parliament Veikko Vallin and Lassi Kaleva.

Last In the election, Tampere’s absolute voice queen was Prime Minister Sanna Marin. It was far more than the catch of Ikonen, who received the second most votes.

During the current council term, the Sdp had 16 seats in Tampere’s 67-seat council, 15 in the Coalition Party, 14 in the Greens, 7 in the Left Alliance, 4 in the Basic Finns and 4 in the city center. . Admittedly, exchanges and differences between groups were seen during the term of office.