Municipal elections If the municipal elections had been held in April, the starting line-up would have looked different – Four graphics show what is different now

The Coalition Party increased its support the most after the transfer. As a percentage of the total number of candidates, the Basic Finns and Christian Democrats received the most new candidates.

11.6. 10:27

If the municipal elections would have been held according to the original plan on 18 April, the starting position under the election would have looked different in many ways than at present.

In less than two months, the support of the parliamentary parties has changed slightly, according to the support measurements. Coronavirus infections, which originally delayed the municipal elections, have been significantly reduced.

Also in terms of candidate acquisition, the transfer was good news for many parties: the extra time brought hundreds of new candidates to several parties to gain more votes.

In the course of the spring in particular, the Coalition Party succeeded both in gaining popularity in Yle’s municipal election measurements and in acquiring almost 400 new municipal election candidates.

Coalition Party with popularity grew the most Movement Now, both of which rose in favor of Yle 1st of April and June 10 0.8 percentage points between published municipal election support measurements.

In addition to the Coalition Party and Liike Nyt, the Left Alliance, the Center Party and the RKP also succeeded in increasing their support from the parliamentary parties, according to Yle’s support polls. The Left Alliance had an increase of 0.7 percentage points, while the Center Party and the RKP had an increase of 0.5 percentage points.

Yle has been specifically measuring municipal elections since the spring.

Of the parliamentary parties, the Greens lost the most support, dropping 1.2 percentage points during the spring. In addition to the Greens, the Basic Finns and the SDP lost one percentage point, and the Christian Democrats lost 0.4 percentage points.

However, the changes in support for each party fit into the error margins of Yle’s municipal election measurements, which are in the order of two percentage points. Of the available support measures, April 1 is the closest to the original election day scheduled for April 18th.

Municipal candidates In the procurement, the additional time was of particular benefit to basic Finns, who managed to increase their number of candidates by 453 candidates on 9 March. compared to the estimated number of candidates. After the basic Finns, the extra time benefited the Coalition Party and the SDP the most, finding 369 and 380 new candidates.

The center found new candidates in overtime 330, the Left Alliance 210, the Christian Democrats 145, the Greens 127 and the RKP 70.

As a percentage of the total number of candidates, the Basic Finns also received new candidates. Of the basic Finnish candidates, 7.6 per cent have been found in overtime. The Christian Democrats, who have a percentage of new candidates of 7.5% of the total, have almost as good results.

Of the parliamentary parties, the Movement Now was the only one whose number of candidates decreased on 9.3. the number of candidates made. Movement Nyt Party Secretary Juhani Klemetti says that the reason for the assessment made at the time was the high number of applications for candidacy.

The candidate lists were originally scheduled to be locked on March 9th. However, in connection with the postponement of the municipal elections, the deadline for the acquisition of candidates was extended until 4 May. The candidate numbers for March are estimates by the party secretaries general of the current number of candidates.

Election day as a reason for the transfer The coronavirus situation has improved significantly since mid-April. On the scheduled election day, April 18, the seven-day moving average of infections was 296.9 infections. At the time of writing, the corresponding reading on June 10 was 28.

In the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, ie Hus, which suffered the most from the coronavirus, the seven-day moving average of infections was 151.3 on 18 April and 50.8 on 10 June.

Postponement of the election justified in early March for the worst daily infection rate on election day to be as high as 2,600-11,000. When the THL estimate was released on March 6, the seven-day moving average of infection was 624.9 nationwide and 399.6 in the Hus region. Shortly thereafter, infection rates began to decline.