HS Visio interviewed the mayoral candidates of Helsinki’s largest parties. Anni Sinnemäki receives the most praise and support from other candidates.

11.6. 2:00

Helsinki the next mayor is likely Juhana Vartiainen (total) or Anni Sinnemäki (green). The Coalition’s leadership was about two percentage points in the latest HS poll, but the margin of error in the survey was 3 percent for large parties.

The SDP and the Left Alliance are far behind, as are the Basic Finns.