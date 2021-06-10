Municipal elections Helsinki police received seven criminal reports related to municipal elections

According to police, in one case the election was disrupted and a criminal report of assault was recorded.

Helsinki the police have received a total of seven criminal reports related to the municipal elections, police say On Twitter. According to police, in one case the election was disrupted and a criminal report of assault was recorded.

Helsinki Police Criminal Inspector Jari Illukka says For MTV newsthat the majority of criminal reports have been recorded as damage.

Electoral harassment there is a lot of discussion under the municipal election. Among other things, election advertisements have been blunted and candidates have been reported to have experienced harassment on the street and on social media.

If the election is disrupted, call the emergency number 112, the police reminds.