Municipal elections Haven’t found your candidate yet? – An extensive information package on the election content of the HS provides fines for completion

Tomorrow, Sunday, new municipal decision-makers will be elected.
If your own candidate is still searching, you can find help in this story to consider. We have compiled here the main election content of the HS, with which we have sought to provide voters with information on election themes, candidates and party positions.
The election machine helps to find a candidate
In these stories, the positions of the parties on national issues have been studied on the basis of election machine answers:
Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine is open – this is how the parties answer the election machine’s questions about the municipality’s services
Municipal tax increases, outsourcing of services or cuts? This is how the parties are divided on economic issues
Housing construction or easy access to nearby nature? Environmental issues divide parties in municipal elections
See all HS election exams here
We did two election exams and a rhetoric contest, which you can watch here:
Congestion charges, construction and population growth divided opinions – see HS mayor’s exam here
HS goes through the presidents’ performances: Marin and Saarikko rushed Orpo and Halla-aho, Ohisalo and Saramo had a heated confrontation
Fatim Diarra is the winner of the HS Rhetoric Competition – watch the video of the victory speech and the recording of the whole competition
Extensive articles deepen election themes
According to Gallup, commissioned by HS, even in these elections, the most important issues for voters are health care, municipal finances and taxation, care for the elderly, employment and education.
Here you will find extensive articles on these topics:
Risto said he teased Pekka to the end, then he turned his gaze to Mikael – Risto’s mother and four others are now sharing their views on what happened at the Helsinki school, which everyone would like to end.
“None of our three children end up in a notorious school” – Well-off families avoid nearby schools in Helsinki, expert worried about development
This is where your tax money goes – The changing thing shows how your community spends your money
Municipal finances will turmoil in the coming years: See on the counter how tax revenues and government funding will change in your municipality
The cities of Southern Finland will soon turn gray, and municipalities were in a hurry to look for new alternatives to housing for the elderly.
“You don’t suffer terribly when you live aside”: The majority of Finns live 20 minutes from the health center, but the Kosamo family’s trip to the emergency department takes two hours
The official lines of the parties are gutted
The national, official lines of the parties can be found in the municipal election programs. We repurchased shares on three important election themes:
Health care, taxes and education: Here are the summaries of the positions of all parliamentary parties on the most important issues for Finns
What line are the party presidents taking?
Articles about the Helsinki Metropolitan Area reveal the themes and situation of Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo
Election stories about Helsinki can be found here:
Beaches, parks and woodlands are the lifeblood of the people of Helsinki – Now they are at war, which is becoming one of the most difficult problems in municipal elections
Five graphics show the real differences between the parties in Helsinki – How Helsinki’s future can change with the election results
Who will be the next mayor? The portraits of the top three show in which direction Helsinki is to be turned
Do Helsinki’s politicians have a “growth zone”? The rapid and irreversible transformation of the city tears the parties into two camps
Battle of Helsinki: The map and graphics show what kind of struggle the Coalition Party and the Greens are going about in the districts
Basic Finns have moved significantly to the right – The values of the municipal election candidates reveal the directions in which the parties would take Helsinki
“Frustrating” – In these areas, a nurse, rescuer and early childhood educator can still buy an apartment in Helsinki
Election stories about Espoo can be found here:
Does the seaside of Espoo belong to everyone? Many municipal candidates are defending private beaches: “Yes, that sobriety is already enough”
“Espoo residents move by car” – HS went through the parties’ election machine answers in Espoo, this is how the groups really differ
Election stories about Vantaa can be found here:
“My own things are in retreat” – Basic Finns are waiting for an avalanche in Vantaa, the change in atmosphere is crystallized in one district
The graphics show the real differences between the parties in Vantaa – Sunday’s elections will determine the direction of the city
In which parties do candidates have charges or convictions for crimes?
HS has investigated the criminal charges and convictions of election candidates in several investigative cases:
Four municipal election candidates convicted of sexual offenses against a child – authors nominated on the lists of basic Finns and the Coalition Party
Coalition Party, Basic Finns and Center candidates convicted of sexual offenses – This is how party secretaries comment
“Ridiculous title” – The search engine shows what crimes the municipal candidates in the Helsinki metropolitan area have been convicted of
HS found out: Basic Finnish candidates have received the highest number of criminal charges – The search engine tells which crimes have been prosecuted against candidates from different parties
A hole in the candidate list is a warning sign for a voter – How parties react to candidates’ criminal backgrounds
