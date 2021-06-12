Municipal elections Haven’t found your candidate yet? – An extensive information package on the election content of the HS provides fines for completion

Tomorrow, Sunday, new municipal decision-makers will be elected.

Tomorrow municipal elections will be held on Sunday, in which nearly 9,000 decision-makers will be elected to municipal councils.

If your own candidate is still searching, you can find help in this story to consider. We have compiled here the main election content of the HS, with which we have sought to provide voters with information on election themes, candidates and party positions.

The election machine helps to find a candidate

In these stories, the positions of the parties on national issues have been studied on the basis of election machine answers:

Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine is open – this is how the parties answer the election machine’s questions about the municipality’s services

Municipal tax increases, outsourcing of services or cuts? This is how the parties are divided on economic issues

Housing construction or easy access to nearby nature? Environmental issues divide parties in municipal elections

The mayoral candidates were photographed before the Helsingin Sanomat exam at Sanomatalo Mediator. From left: Nasima Razmyar (sd), Juhana Vartiainen (kok), Paavo Arhinmäki (left), Anni Sinnemäki (green) and Jussi Halla-aho (ps).

See all HS election exams here

We did two election exams and a rhetoric contest, which you can watch here:

Congestion charges, construction and population growth divided opinions – see HS mayor’s exam here

HS goes through the presidents’ performances: Marin and Saarikko rushed Orpo and Halla-aho, Ohisalo and Saramo had a heated confrontation

Fatim Diarra is the winner of the HS Rhetoric Competition – watch the video of the victory speech and the recording of the whole competition

Extensive articles deepen election themes

According to Gallup, commissioned by HS, even in these elections, the most important issues for voters are health care, municipal finances and taxation, care for the elderly, employment and education.

Here you will find extensive articles on these topics:

Risto said he teased Pekka to the end, then he turned his gaze to Mikael – Risto’s mother and four others are now sharing their views on what happened at the Helsinki school, which everyone would like to end.

“None of our three children end up in a notorious school” – Well-off families avoid nearby schools in Helsinki, expert worried about development

This is where your tax money goes – The changing thing shows how your community spends your money

Municipal finances will turmoil in the coming years: See on the counter how tax revenues and government funding will change in your municipality

The cities of Southern Finland will soon turn gray, and municipalities were in a hurry to look for new alternatives to housing for the elderly.

Kosamo’s family, Sami (left), Kerttu, Juho, Mari (mother) and Arttu Kosamo live in Pudasjärvi, Puhos village.

“You don’t suffer terribly when you live aside”: The majority of Finns live 20 minutes from the health center, but the Kosamo family’s trip to the emergency department takes two hours

The official lines of the parties are gutted

The national, official lines of the parties can be found in the municipal election programs. We repurchased shares on three important election themes:

Health care, taxes and education: Here are the summaries of the positions of all parliamentary parties on the most important issues for Finns

Speakers of the parliamentary parties from the left: Maria Ohisalo (Green), Petteri Orpo (Kok), Annika Saarikko (Middle), Deputy Speaker Jussi Saramo (left), Sanna Marin (left), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Sari Essayah (left), Hjallis Harkimo (Business Now) and Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

What line are the party presidents taking?

Articles about the Helsinki Metropolitan Area reveal the themes and situation of Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo

Election stories about Helsinki can be found here:

Riistavuori forest strip between The Hague and Vihdintie in Helsinki.

Beaches, parks and woodlands are the lifeblood of the people of Helsinki – Now they are at war, which is becoming one of the most difficult problems in municipal elections

Five graphics show the real differences between the parties in Helsinki – How Helsinki’s future can change with the election results

Who will be the next mayor? The portraits of the top three show in which direction Helsinki is to be turned

Do Helsinki’s politicians have a “growth zone”? The rapid and irreversible transformation of the city tears the parties into two camps

Battle of Helsinki: The map and graphics show what kind of struggle the Coalition Party and the Greens are going about in the districts

Basic Finns have moved significantly to the right – The values ​​of the municipal election candidates reveal the directions in which the parties would take Helsinki

“Frustrating” – In these areas, a nurse, rescuer and early childhood educator can still buy an apartment in Helsinki

Election stories about Espoo can be found here:

A general outdoor route or beach route was made through the family farm of Erkki Lojander in Espoo.

Does the seaside of Espoo belong to everyone? Many municipal candidates are defending private beaches: “Yes, that sobriety is already enough”

“Espoo residents move by car” – HS went through the parties’ election machine answers in Espoo, this is how the groups really differ

Election stories about Vantaa can be found here:

“My own things are in retreat” – Basic Finns are waiting for an avalanche in Vantaa, the change in atmosphere is crystallized in one district

The graphics show the real differences between the parties in Vantaa – Sunday’s elections will determine the direction of the city

In which parties do candidates have charges or convictions for crimes?

HS has investigated the criminal charges and convictions of election candidates in several investigative cases:

Four municipal election candidates convicted of sexual offenses against a child – authors nominated on the lists of basic Finns and the Coalition Party

Coalition Party, Basic Finns and Center candidates convicted of sexual offenses – This is how party secretaries comment

“Ridiculous title” – The search engine shows what crimes the municipal candidates in the Helsinki metropolitan area have been convicted of

HS found out: Basic Finnish candidates have received the highest number of criminal charges – The search engine tells which crimes have been prosecuted against candidates from different parties

A hole in the candidate list is a warning sign for a voter – How parties react to candidates’ criminal backgrounds