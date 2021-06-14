No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Municipal elections From Minja Koskela, who was nominated for the first time, the Left Alliance’s rake in Helsinki: “I am stunned”

by admin_gke11ifx
June 14, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 4 mins read
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“It’s a really great and wonderful feeling,” Koskela said on the phone on Sunday shortly before the final results were announced.

13.6. 21:26 | Updated 7:46

Left Alliance nominated for the first time in municipal elections Minja Koskela, 33, garnered 5,600 votes in Helsinki, making him the party’s candidate with the most votes in the capital.

“I’m embarrassed,” Koskela told Helsingin Sanomat on the phone before the final results were announced on Sunday.

RelatedPosts

“It’s a really great and great feeling. I couldn’t expect anything when I was nominated for the first time. I really hoped I could get through and work on the things I’ve talked about. ”

Koskela also commented on the avalanche on Twitter.

To Koskela Related themes include climate change, education, public services and the arts and culture.

Koskela, known as a vocal feminist, was drawn to the only representative of the feminist party in Helsinki. Katju Aron to fate: Aro lost his place.

Former chairman of the Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki was clearly behind Koskela: Arhinmäki received 4,325 votes.

Jussi Saramo, 1st Vice-Chairman of the Left Alliance, congratulated Minja Koskela. Picture: Emilia Anundi / HS

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

The Suns rile the Nuggets and wipe them off the map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.