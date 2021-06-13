Municipal elections Four votes raised Ilmari Toivanen’s Kyyjärvi council – in a small municipality, the votes of acquaintances of the ruling party candidate may be enough

As such, it is healthy for local democracy that there is no need for huge awareness and an election budget, says specialist researcher Juha Ylitalo.

Kyyjärvi

Four years ago on Sunday evening, April 9, 2017 in Kyyjärvi Ilmari Toivanen would rub his eyes as he watched the result of the municipal elections in his hometown.

Toivanen, a candidate on the list in the city center, garnered four votes in the election – and that was enough for a council seat in Kyyjärvi with 1,300 inhabitants.

“Yes, it was a surprise. After all, those voices can only get you started in Helsinki, ”recalls Toivanen, 82, on his home sofa in Kyyjärvi now that the new municipal election day is already at the door.

The residents of the municipality of Kyyjärvi in ​​the north-western part of Central Finland are hard-working voters: in the last municipal elections, turnout was 66.9 per cent, compared with 58.8 per cent in the whole country.

In Kyyjärvi, municipal policy has been strong in the grip of the Center Party. In the last election, support for the center was 68.8 percent. The 17-seat council currently has 13 centrist representatives, with the remaining four seats shared by representatives of the Coalition Party and the Christian Democrats.

In Finland there are 95 municipalities where one party has a simple majority. Of these, 80 are dominated by the Center Party, 13 by the RKP, one by the Coalition Party and one by the Electoral Association.

In a small municipality, all the votes are small: in the last election in Kyyjärvi, the catch of a rake was 77 votes, and Toivanen’s four votes were the smallest number of votes cast in the council.

In other small municipalities, too, a handful of votes were enough for the council seat.

In Rautavaara, a population of 1,500 in Northern Savonia, six votes were enough to nominate a candidate for the Left Alliance to the municipal council. In Rääkkylä, North Karelia, with 2,000 inhabitants, the candidate of the basic Finns passed through with ten votes. In Luhanga, a city in central Finland with 700 inhabitants, two candidates from the center grabbed the council seat with 11 votes.

For comparison: In Toivanen’s former hometown, Helsinki, which has a population 500 times larger than Kyyjärvi, Pia Kopra (ps) with 457 votes.

Ilmari Toivanen there was no previous experience in municipal policy, so at the beginning of the council term, municipal affairs and decision-making seemed foreign and difficult. He was encouraged and supported by other commissioners. Toivanen found out.

“He slowly adapted to it, and in the end it was a really interesting thing to do,” Toivanen says.

He feels he has served on the council on behalf of retirees. The council also dealt a lot with the difficult economic situation in Lake Kyyjärvi, which the small municipality had found itself in due to social and health expenses and responsibilities related to the fiber optic company and the shopping center.

Toivanen, who worked as a carpenter, lived in Helsinki for 45 years. After retiring, he moved with his wife to Lake Kyyjärvi 15 years ago to his wife’s birthplace and the couple’s cottage.

After retiring, Ilmari and Aira Toivanen moved to Kyyjärvi, where the couple’s summer cottage is also located.

In Finland In the current electoral system, the success of a party affects the success of candidates in municipal, parliamentary and European elections. A candidate from a successful party can get through with a small number of votes and a representative from a smaller party can stay aside with a larger number of votes.

Specialist researcher Juha Ylisalo The University of Turku says that the phenomenon is emphasized in municipal elections in small municipalities, where the number of votes for passers-by can be very small.

“In its own way, it’s good to be able to be elected to decision-making bodies without huge awareness and publicity. And with a very modest election budget. That in itself is healthy for local democracy, ”says Ylisalo.

Local democracy from the point of view, the advantage of small municipalities is that decision-makers and local residents are close to each other. In small municipalities like Kyyjärvi, almost everyone knows each other in some way. Municipal decision-makers can be jerked off their sleeves on the village track and left to talk.

Even for the wishful, this happened a few times.

“I wonder no more. I would have loved to have a discussion. ”

Ilmari Toivanen (left) is no longer a candidate in the municipal elections. The candidates of the Center Party baked pancakes for the residents in the center of Kyyjärvi last Monday.

In a small municipality, the personalities, influence and achievability of individuals are emphasized, while in large cities, the functionality of groups is emphasized, says the research manager of the Association of Finnish Municipalities. Marianne Pekola-Sjöblom.

However, he points out that even small municipalities are very different from each other. Municipal decision-making cultures vary: in some municipalities, local politics is a matter of thinking and agreeing together, in others there is more conflict-filled spending.

Kyyjärvi has been able to decide things in a good spirit, Ilmari Toivanen says.

“I didn’t notice much disagreement between the different parties at all. It is certainly because we are here as each other’s neighbors and friends and we know each other well. Yes, it will definitely help in all matters. ”

Municipal research according to municipal elections in small municipalities, the party influences the voting decision less than in large cities. Especially in multi-urban municipalities, the candidate’s place of residence is important.

According to Pekola-Sjöblom, in the local politics of small municipalities, the differences between the parties are blurred: decision-makers have to focus on working together so that their own municipality can cope with others. For example, issues of service network or wind power are not necessarily limited to traditional party boundaries.

“But in small municipalities, there is a risk that if the situation escalates, it will easily escalate even more than in large municipalities with more decision-makers. Both the pros and cons come to the fore in a small municipality, ”says the research manager.

According to specialist researcher Juha Ylisalo, from the point of view of local democracy in small municipalities, problems can be brought about by the small circle of local politicians and slow turnover.

“Close networks can also emerge both within decision-makers and between decision-makers and others. Which is not always healthy for democracy. ”

Small circles can provoke resentment, but it’s not always a matter of not wanting to get out. The municipal survey shows that only less than one in ten would be willing to stand or consider becoming a municipal candidate.

In Kyyjärvi dramatic moments were experienced at the end of Ilmari Toivanen’s term of office. The municipal economic distress eventually worsened to the point that the municipality met the definitions of a crisis and the Ministry of Finance launched a municipal survey.

Various municipal associations were planned, but in the end all the proposals failed. At the last meeting of the sitting council in May, Ilmari Toivanen was involved in voting to repeal the latest merger proposal.

The reason was wind power. Kyyjärvi has wind farms under construction and plans, which, if realized, would bring the municipality millions of euros in property tax revenue. Treasury has approved the plans and is not initiating coercive measures at this stage.

Piskuinen Kyyjärvi will continue as an independent municipality.

Municipal policy Despite his enthusiasm, Ilmari Toivanen is no longer a candidate in the election. He wants to make room for the younger ones. One of them will also receive the votes of the four local residents who voted for Toiva.

Who are they all? Toivanen claims it was not revealed to him in four years. Not even in a municipality where everyone knows each other.

“I expected it to come out in some form but didn’t come.”