Municipal elections Election advertising for basic Finns removed from the streets – JCDecaux CEO: “We cannot be the moral guardian of society”

Election advertising for basic Finns has been considered racist, among other things.

Outdoor advertising company On Monday, JCDecaux and the City of Helsinki Transport Authority (HKL) decided to remove basic Finnish election advertisements from the street view, which have been considered to suggest that immigrants would be favored in the granting of rental housing in Helsinki.

The decision came when the ad garnered a lot of attention on social media over the weekend. It has been considered racist, among other things. The ads have been on the street for a week.

“When our world of values ​​includes equality, equality and openness in all our activities, then this came to the conclusion that this is what we are doing now,” the CEO of the outdoor advertising company Klaus Kuhanen told STT.

Kuhanen tells HS that he himself saw the ads before they were published. He says he thought they might make a fuss.

Kuhanen says that an advertising company cannot be the moral guardian of society.

“It’s not our job. Our task is to act in accordance with the agreements binding on us and the laws and regulations that society has imposed on our operations, ”Kuhanen commented to HS.

Outdoor advertising spaces are controlled by the City of Helsinki Transport Authority, and the advertising space agreement “prohibits advertisements that arouse public disapproval, advertising must comply with the ethical rules of advertising and advertising must not be misleading”.

Later JCDecaux and HKL decided to pull the ads off the street scene.

According to Kuhanen, the removal of ads has already begun.

Basic Finns The municipal election campaign includes several advertisements, of which the advertisement related to the distribution of apartments in the city of Helsinki’s rental housing company Heka provoked criticism on social media.

The advertisement suggests that in the staircase of the apartment, only two Finnish-speaking residents have entered the house with their own advice and all other residents would have passed the queue.

Those who pass by the queue are given the impression that they are immigrants. The ad says a poor immigration policy says it affects the access to housing for an ordinary working citizen.

Heka asked the basic Finns in Helsinki to remove the ads, but they replied to the company that they did not intend to remove them.

“First, there are no queues. That’s the wrong information. There is no queue to pass. After all, these Ara rental apartments in Helsinki and elsewhere are not distributed on a queue basis, ”Heka’s CEO Jaana Närö told HS.

Helsinki In their bulletin, basic Finns deplore the decision to remove advertisements, which they classify as a violation of fundamental rights and a restriction on political freedom of expression.

In their view, the advertisement did not contain incorrect information because it did not claim that the problems of housing allocation concerned only the relationship between immigrants and the native population when selecting residents. There are so many applicants in the highest urgency class that the selection is made by some criteria.

JCDecaux was in the midst of a very similar debate in 2005 when animal rights advocate Animalia launched an outdoor advertising campaign with a pig cramped in an active fish, a chicken hanging from its legs and a mink fur.

The ad company removed the ads after one day.

The Advertising Ethics Council later concluded that Animalia’s outdoor advertising campaign did not violate international rules on advertising.

Kuhanen says he learned at the time that it is not the company’s job to decide on the content of the ads.