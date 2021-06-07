Municipal elections Do Helsinki’s politicians have a “growth zone”? The rapid and irreversible transformation of the city tears the parties into two camps

Is Helsinki’s rapid population growth a reality or a goal? For the Coalition Party, growth is a sign of success, while the Basic Finns see the most problems in it. The HS went through the party’s election machine responses.

HelsinGIN rapid growth is changing the city irreversibly. But is rapid population growth a good thing or a bad thing? The statement in the HS election machine “Helsinki is worth striving for strong population growth” clearly divides the parties in Helsinki. Differences of opinion also emerge within the parties.

The most positive opinions about the city’s growth can be found in the Coalition Party. Left-wing parties and the Greens are more reserved, and the most critical voices can be found in basic Finns.

The average of the opinions of all the candidates would be cautiously opposed to strong growth. Almost everyone emphasizes increasing affordable housing in response to growth.

Helsinki’s population was just over 650,000 at the turn of the year. It is projected to grow to 860,000 by 2050.

The Coalition Party’s mayoral candidate Juhana Vartiainen.

Coalition Party mayoral candidate Juhana Vartiainen says the election machine in its response that growth is a sign of prosperity and well-being.

“We have to make Helsinki so attractive that we want to move here and live here, work and develop Helsinki,” he writes.

Chairman of the delegation group Daniel Sazonov emphasizes that growth is the power of a prosperous city.

“It would be a severe blow to Helsinki if the ongoing positive spiral turned negative.”

Second in the largest party, the Greens see growth not so much as a goal but a fact to which city decision-makers must be able to respond.

“City growth comes from ordinary people’s own choices, not city decisions,” the party’s mayoral candidate Anni Sinnemäki write.

Anni Sinnemäki, the candidate for mayor of the Greens.

Also the chairman of the party Maria Ohisalo emphasizes that growth is not an absolute value.

“If we build the best and most functional city in the world, people will also want to move to Helsinki, and that in turn will require more affordable housing,” he says.

A veteran of the Greens Osmo Soininvaara instead, it is closer to the line of the Coalition and considers it important to pursue growth.

“Housing prices reveal that many more would really like to live in Helsinki. Although there will be green under housing production, scattering the same number of inhabitants along the clay fields of the frame municipalities would take ten times as much green under the plots and the transport network, ”he says.

Otso Kivekäs also recalls the downside: “Helsinki has problems caused by growth, but the problems of withering cities are much worse.”

Helsinki in the third largest party in the SDP, opinions are divided. Chairman of the delegation group Eveliina Heinäluoma does not see growth as a goal but as a result of people’s choices.

“Population growth is not dependent on Helsinki. People make their own decisions about where they want to live, ”he says.

Sdp mayoral candidate Nasima Razmyar.

Candidate for mayor of the party Nasima Razmyar considers growth a good goal. “While growth is desirable, strong growth is not an absolute value. However, Helsinki has survived well even in the years when there have been a record number of newcomers.”

Sdp: n Thomas Wallgren again, it is believed that growth is a problem.

“Finnish and global structural change is going in the wrong direction. Living in a sustainable world is a necessity, ”he says.

Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki is of the opinion that Helsinki should not aim for strong population growth. “But the global trend is urbanization and big cities in particular are changing.”

Paavo Arhinmäki, candidate for mayor of the Left Alliance.

Second party commissioner Mia Haglund is a degree more critical. “Helsinki itself does not have to strive for population growth. Instead, it would be better for the whole country if jobs and opportunities were more evenly distributed geographically.”

Opponents of growth can also be found among the party’s candidates. “We are still unable to build enough housing to meet population growth,” Mike Pohjola write.

For basic Finns Helsinki’s rapid growth is mainly a problem. The view is linked to the fact that much of the population growth comes from immigrants.

Chairman of the delegation group Mika Raatikainen points out that it is absurd to pursue growth at any cost.

“In most cases, housing, streets, care facilities and other infrastructure need to be built for the uneducated, non-linguistic and long-term insolvent. If the population were to increase mainly with people in or out of work, the growth could be justified on economic grounds. ”

Jussi Halla-aho, the candidate for mayor of Basic Finland.

Basic Finns have claimed that Helsinki is plagued by a “growth bandwagon”. Candidate for mayor of the party Jussi Halla-aho states on its own election pages that Helsinki must not compete with the world’s metropolises in terms of population.

“Helsinki’s population growth is qualitatively very negative. Taxpayers move to frame municipalities and are replaced by unemployed or underemployed immigrants. Growth should not be an end in itself, “he replied on the HS election machine.

Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner recalls that too much growth can lead to an uncomfortable city.

Council of the smaller groups, the RKP emphasizes moderation. “Not strong, but growth”, Björn Månsson crystallize.

Downtown Terhi Peltokorpi is on the same lines. “I think the city’s growth forecasts are oversized, and now, during the Korona era, the city’s growth has stalled.”

Business Nytin Joel Harkimo recalls that growth is not in the hands of politicians. “Many people want to move to Helsinki and the city must constantly develop to serve changing needs. “