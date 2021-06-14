Municipal elections Annika Saarikko from the Center Party on the election results: “Government co-operation will not be any easier after this”

Saarikko says that he is particularly pleased with the way the result looks in the regional cities and provincial centers, whose changes in the balance of power were monitored in advance.

Downtown chairman Annika Saarikko says after sleeping overnight, he is “shockingly happy” about the result of Sunday’s municipal elections.

“The atmosphere has been tired and relieved. The best thing about this is that the self-esteem of the centrists has returned. That’s what I’m shockingly happy about, ”he said Monday afternoon.

“While the result is a loss, self-esteem is back.”

The archipelago giving an interview at the hairdresser’s door. There is a small moment of rest coming. The party is reportedly not exactly. The night went with the party leadership when the election results came, and the morning started early when the party’s climate and natural resource guidelines were being drawn up, Saarikko says.

Whether there is any reason for the celebration at all is, of course, a matter of interpretation. The election result, with 14.9 per cent support, was historically weak for the center in the municipal elections and a loss of just under three percentage points from the last election. At the same time, however, the center clearly overcame recent polls. The result was also better than, for example, in the last parliamentary elections.

Saarikko is not talking about winning the fight. Profit from work is the right word for him.

“Everyone around the mana was apocalyptic, but that’s the result.”

The center also beat the Basic Finns by 0.4 percentage points, which severely challenged the center in its strong support areas. How much relief was this?

Saarikko says that he has not been able to think about the order of finish in relation to the basic Finns.

“After all, they did an election victory, not two issues. They will change the situation in the councils. They are now forced to move from harsh speeches to accountability and deeds. And that way the situation will change. Winners always have a special responsibility, ”says Saarikko.

What the result of the center will come, Saarikko says that he is particularly satisfied with the result in the regional cities and provincial centers, whose changes in the balance of power were monitored in advance.

The positions remained strong, Saarikko explains. The center is still the largest in seven provincial centers and 33 suburban cities, he counts.

The better-than-expected result is explained by the relative success of the nomination and the closing letter in the campaign.

To what extent, for example, the low level of support was conducive to supporting the center, Saarikko does not want to assess. The low support percentage often eats up the result of the Basic Finns, and the Center and the Basic Finns competed for the same votes in many places.

“No one can rejoice in the low turnout and it is impossible to say whose profit or loss it is. It is evenly a loss for everyone. ”

In the center has at least half of the seats in 50 municipalities after the election. After the last election, this figure was 80. However, the party is clearly losing its power, and in many municipalities, the basic Finns who have just grown up.

Saarikko says that the large number of majority municipalities has not been a goal for the party.

“That amount is quite significant. However, the center is a co-operation party and the results are just as significant in those places where we are very level with others. Then we measure that ability to cooperate. ”

“Of course, it’s great that there are still so many of them, but it can’t be considered a measure of success in one direction or another for us.”

Before the election, the Basic Finns in particular said that the center would leave the government if the result collapsed. How is the result now reflected in government cooperation?

“Government cooperation will not be any easier even after this. As a non-left-wing party, we have a lot of responsibility among it. At the same time, as before, things are decisive and the ability to agree is the operational capacity of its government, ”says Saarikko.

“I do not see that the result of the municipal elections would guarantee that there will be no noise. Of course, there will be tight spots in government co-operation from now on, it will not change. ”

The archipelago emphasizes that this was a local election in particular, not an election to resolve national political settings.

“But this is a message that we have the edge and the opportunity to continue to strongly present our own perspectives in government accountability as well.”

So is the Center now interpreting that an annoyance similar to that in the context of the framework dispute brings support?

In connection with the framework dispute, the government got into a crisis and the center in particular was already walking out of the government when an agreement on the employment and economic line could not be found.

“No, no, no,” Saarikko says.

“At no point did I think it was a mid-term struggle, it would have happened in any way it would have raised us in the municipal elections. That is not where politics is at its best. I would have preferred to have taken on a smaller crisis and made things easier. ”