Municipal elections A hole in the candidate list is a warning sign for the voter – How parties react to candidates’ criminal backgrounds

by admin_gke11ifx
June 10, 2021
in World
The parties have removed at least 12 municipal candidates from their advertisements and candidate lists. Quantitatively, most depreciation is on the lists of basic Finns. In Rauma, the Left Alliance expelled two members of the party convicted of crimes from one list of candidates.

293, 294, 296, 297 …

There is something strange about this numbering of the list of candidates for municipal elections: one number is missing in between. What is it about?

The parties ‘own candidate lists and search engines are rarely perforated during the 2021 municipal elections, as surprising crimes have been revealed from the backgrounds of the parties’ candidates. Candidate numbers and candidates ’faces have been faded as some parties have made corrections to publications after crimes were uncovered.

