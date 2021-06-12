ofKai Hartwig shut down

Hubert Aiwanger is undisputed among the free voters. Now the party leader wants to make the big leap from Bavaria – to Berlin in the Bundestag.

Nuremberg – The Free Voters (FW) have confirmed party leader Hubert Aiwanger in office. He was re-elected as federal chairman with 95 percent of the 174 votes cast. The Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria now has a big goal. Aiwanger hopes for the free voters to enter the Bundestag in the Bundestag election on September 26th. And in case of doubt, he wants to turn his back on Bavaria, the coalition partner CSU and his post as Vice-Prime Minister.

The clear vote at the state assembly in the Nuremberg football stadium apparently gave Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs a lot of tailwind. “After participating in the government in Bavaria, we also have to get involved in Berlin. Germany needs us, we are coming to Berlin, ”announced Aiwanger full of optimism. In his speech he chose pithy words and reprimanded a “crazy federal government”. In his opinion, this is moving more and more away from the center of society.

One of the main points of criticism of the FW boss was the corona policy of the government around Chancellor Angela Merkel. Aiwanger targeted the federal emergency brake in particular. His party will not accept that the town halls are “covered”. For Markus Söder’s deputy, the Free Voters offer a policy for everyone, “from poor people to large entrepreneurs”.

Free voters: Party leader Aiwanger wants to crack the five percent hurdle in the federal election

It remains to be seen whether Aiwanger’s nationwide ambitions will come true. In surveys, the free voters at the federal level are currently only around three percent. Nevertheless, party leader Aiwanger believes in a “fifty-fifty” opportunity to make the jump over the five percent hurdle in the federal election.

It would be the next career leap for Aiwanger and the Free Voters. Within a very short time, the Lower Bavarian with the strong dialect rose politically. Since 2006 head of the regional association, Aiwanger became a member of the Bavarian state parliament two years later. In 2010 the first election as federal chairman of the free voters followed. He brought his party to government for the first time in the state elections in Bavaria in 2018, as part of the coalition under the leadership of the CSU.

As a politician, Aiwanger has a reputation for having a keen sense of the mood among its constituencies. His down-to-earth manner is well received by many potential voters. Aiwanger prefers to give his speeches without a manuscript. He is often mocked because of his rhetoric, which is presented in the broadest (Lower) Bavarian language. But Bavaria’s deputy father is self-confident about this. And now wants to make the leap from Munich to Berlin. (kh / dpa)