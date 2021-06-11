ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The development of the corona numbers is still encouraging. A Munich infectiologist is expecting a fourth wave of the pandemic in autumn. The news ticker.

The Corona * numbers in Germany continue to fall.

A Munich chief doctor predicts a fourth wave of the pandemic in autumn.

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Berlin / Munich – “The development is extremely positive at the moment in terms of the number of cases.” Angela Merkel (CDU) said on Thursday (June 10) in Berlin. And on Friday, too, the Chancellor should have been pleased when looking at the current Corona numbers.

Because: The positive trend of falling infection numbers continues. The health authorities in Germany reported 2440 new infections with the coronavirus * within one day to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Friday morning. In addition, 102 new deaths were recorded. The nationwide seven-day incidence remains below the value of 20 and is currently 18.6.

Corona in Germany: Delta variant becomes a challenge

However, after the Prime Minister’s Conference, Merkel also made it clear: “Corona has not disappeared.” This opinion is also shared by Clemens Wendtner, Head of Infectious Diseases and Chief Physician at the Munich-Schwabing Clinic. The corona pandemic * is becoming an endemic, he explained in an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung.

“A virus that has raged so will not go away from now on,” said Wendtner. With the corona vaccinations * you have “sharpened weapons”. By adapting, one can also arm oneself well against mutations of the virus *. In particular, the delta variant, which first appeared in India, is a cause of concern for experts. According to the RKI, their share in Germany is currently 2.5 percent. “Every day that we have a low traceability of this variant is a good day,” said Merkel on Thursday.

The infectiologist Clemens Wendtner predicts a fourth wave in autumn. © Photographer Munich Clinic / dpa / Munich Clinic Schwabing

Corona in Germany: Munich infectiologist expects fourth wave in autumn

In Great Britain, the Delta variant * is currently a challenge, Wendtner also explained. “That will be a blueprint of the kind that could be in Germany in autumn,” he predicts. Wendtner assumes that there will be a fourth wave of the corona pandemic in Germany in autumn.

In the opinion of the chief physician, however, there will then not be a hard lockdown *. “It will probably be more of a small wave, a kind of aftershock, because by then we may not have a vaccination coverage of 70 or 80 percent,” said Wendtner. The fourth wave will no longer lead to such a “massive wave of newly infected people” and also “hopefully not push the health system to its limits”, according to his prognosis. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Photographer Munich Clinic / dpa / Munich Clinic Schwabing