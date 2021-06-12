Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Consulting, confirmed that the election of the UAE to the Security Council for the period 2022-2023 came in appreciation of its pioneering role in promoting a culture of peace, tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood at the global level. Dr. Al-Ali pointed out that the UAE, over the past years, has taken it upon itself to lead regional and international efforts to confront fanaticism, extremism, terrorism and hatred, as the main threat facing international peace and security. Al-Ali added that many centers, institutes and institutions established or hosted by the UAE on its soil, such as: Hedayah, Sawab, and the Global Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, aim to coordinate regional and international efforts to combat extremism and terrorism and promote The values ​​of tolerance and coexistence. Dr. Al-Ali added that the UAE plays an active role in coordinating global efforts aimed at promoting dialogue between religions and cultures, because it realizes that this would miss the opportunity for the forces of fanaticism, extremism and terrorism that are working to fuel conflicts and clashes between religions.