This Monday, June 7, the complete list of nominees for the MTV MIAW 2021 was announced, the ceremony that rewards singers, influencers, youtubers, tiktokers and celebrities of the moment in Latin American and world pop culture.

After the 2020 edition could not be carried out due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year, the ceremony returns amid great expectations. Among the nominees to take the pink kitten, Karol G stands out, with six nominations, followed by Bad Bunny and Danna Paola, with five each.

Music stars such as Sebastián Yatra, Anitta, Maluma, Camilo and J Balvin are also candidates, as well as network figures such as Kunno, Kimberly Loaiza, Juanpa Zurita, Luisito Comunica and Josi.

Likewise, there will be a category to reward the great viral sensations of recent months, such as the Oxxo boy, the birthday girls or “kill me that memory of that bitter love.” The ceremony will be hosted by Kali Uchis and Kenia OS, and voting to choose your favorite is available on the MTV website.

When are the MTV MIAW Awards 2021?

The MTV MIAW 2021 awards will be delivered this Tuesday July 13.

What time will the MTV MIAW 2021 awards start?

The transmission of the MTV MIAW 2021 will begin at the following times, depending on the country:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 12.00 am (July 14)

Peru: 10.00 pm

Where can you see the MTV MIAW 2021 awards?

The MTV MIAW 2021 awards ceremony will be broadcast on the MTV Latin America signal.

Kali Uchis and Kenia OS will host the MTV MIAW 2021 awards. Photo: MTVLA

What are the MTV MIAW 2021 Awards?

MTV describes the MIAW Awards as “the most incredible awards in the world of pop culture, music and celebrities.” Its different categories recognize the most ‘hot’ and shared from social networks, viral, music, cinema, series and video games during the last year.

Nominees MTV MIAW 2021

MIAW icon

Kimberly loaiza

Kunno

Kenya Os

Domelipa

Jashlem

Jimena Jimenez

Brianda deyanara

Rod Contreras.

Creator of the year

Amadora

Cain Guzman

Darian rojas

Ignacia Antonia

Kevlex

Kimberly loaiza

Legna Hernandez

Ralf.

Global creator

Bella Poarch

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Lele pons

Martinez twins

Naim darrechi

Noah Beck.

MIAW Storiator

Bad bunny

Danna Paola

Elán

Juanpa Zurita

Kenya Os

Kim shantal

Luisito Communicates

Paco de Miguel.

Danna Paola is nominated for five awards, including MIAW Artist and MIAW Storiator. Photo: mtvmiaw / Instagram

Fav new school

Aaron Mercury

Amaranth

Augusto Gimenez

Carlota Madrigal

Ungrateful

Marian krawstor

Mau Lopez

Melipandda.

Viral bomb

#SilhouetteChallenge

Ay Rico Rico Rico

Puebla Ciclovía

The child of the Oxxo

The RBD Reunion

La Chilindrina in Bikini

Birthday girls

Kill me that memory of that bitter love.

It is very cringe

Gucci boy

Fails by Alfredo Adame

Golf course beating

López-Gatell on vacation

Paty Christmas conspiracy

Fake fight Mariana Rodríguez and Bárbara de Regil

Pepillo Origel gets vaccinated

Trump does not accept defeat.

Viral philosopher

Camilo Pulgarin

Cardi B

Josi

The Most Lost

Manelyk

Pamela chup

Trixy Star.

Coreo crack

iamferv

Itsmitch

Kunno

Libardo Isaza

The Siblings

Mont Pantoja

Rod Contreras

Samuel López.

Lipsync master

Erika Buenfil

Orson Padilla

JD Pantoja

Celes Salas

Carolina Diaz

Fernando Lozada placeholder image

Sebastian Yatra

Macarena Garcia.

Team of the year

Privé (Darian Rojas, Jashlem, Libardo Isaza, Orson Padilla, Naim Darrechi, Ralf)

Team Ken (Martinez Twins -Emilio and Ivan, Boggi, Dayker)

Team Fénix (JD Pantoja, Kimberly Loaiza, Kim Shantal, Danny Alfaro, Kevin Achutegui, Alex Flores, Queen Buenrostro)

Mansión Lit (Iker Walker, Dany Rodríguez, Carlota Madrigal, Hadassah Tirosh, Manu Barrios, Niko Vives, Charlie López, Fer Solis, Vale Aguima, Chema Gomfie)

Diablos (Maria Bottle, Jorge Patiño, Juanpa Villagordoa, Paola Patiño, Jess Salgado

M5: Ricky Limón, Daniela Arredondo, Ramón Villa, Andres Flores, Karen Torres)

Cheli House (Domelipa, Rod Contreras, Mont Pantoja, Ingratax, Edwin Mendozza).

Fandom

Jukis

BLINKs

BTS ARMY

Keninis

Dreamers

Cachers

Team Ken Fandom

CNCOwners.

Celebrity crush

Joaquin Bondoni

Harry Styles

Boggi

Hadassah

Macarena Achaga

Billie eilish

Ester Exposito

Victor Pérez.

Couple on fire

Camilo & Evaluna

Zuribeso

Jearian

Lele & Guaynaa

Ilika Cruz & Vane Amador

Nodeli

Street & Poché

Jukilop.

Camilo and Evaluna are nominated for couple on fire. Photo: MTVLA / Facebook

Streamer of the year

Auronplay

Missa symphony

Arigameplays

Coscu

WindyGirk

Juan Guarnizo

The Kun Agüero.

Gamer obsession

Among us

Fall Guys

Fortnite

GTA V

League of Legends

Free fire

Call of Duty: Warzone.

Killer series

WandaVision

The Handmaid’s Tale

Euphoria

Luis Miguel, The Series. T2

The Mandalorian

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres

The Boys

Emily in Paris.

Reality of the year

Acapulco shore

Who is the mask?

Warriors

Shark tank

The Most Draga

Exathlon.

Acapulco Shore is among the nominees for reality of the year. Photo: MTVLA / Facebook

Podcast master

The Parakeet

Creative

The Flask

Legendary legends

In curtains with Luisito

Karime Kooler

Radio Divaza

Good girls.

Offroad comedy

Paco de Miguel

Mario Aguilar placeholder image

Backdoor

Herly

Memelas of Orizaba

Rooms are rented

The resolana

Borat.

Bichota of the year

Jimena Jimenez

Herly

Ana Lago

Nathy Peluso

Karol G

Anitta

Karime Acashore

Jaylin Acashore.

MIAW Artist

Karol G

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Danna Paola

C. Tangana

Natti Natasha.

Artist + Chingón Mexico

Danna Paola

Gera MX

Christian nodal

Mon Laferte

Reik

German.

Artist + Duro Colombia

Karol G

Floor 21

J Balvin

Camilo

Maluma

Sebastián Yatra.

Artist + Ido Argentina

BZRP

Khea

Nicki nicole

Duki

Tini

Cazzu.

Viral anthem

“Couple of the year” – Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers

“The toxic” – Farruko

“El makinon” – Karol G, Mariah Angeliq

“It shows you” – Lele Pons & Guaynaa

“BZRP Music Sessions # 36” – BZRP & Nathy Peluso

“Clock” – Rauw Alejandro x Anuel AA

“Made for me” – Boza

“Who do you think you are?” – MC Davo ft. 50 caliber.

Emergent

Leon Leiden

Humbe

Renee

Nathanael Cano

Yendry

Mario Apulia

Bratty

Maria Becerra.

Video of the year

“Nominao / Hong Kong” – C. Tangana, Jorge Drexler and Andrés Calamaro

“Telepathy” – Kali Uchis

“Child” – Ed Maverick, Gallo’s Toothache

“Last night” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía

“Popular” – Zoé

“Ojos noche” – Elsa y Elmar ft. Carla Morrison.

Hit of the year

“Bichota” – Karol G

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez

“Faithful” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Los Legendarios

“Telepathy” – Kali Uchis

“Hawaii” – Maluma

“Bottle after bottle” – Gera MX, Christian Nodal

“Relationship Remix” – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía, Farruko

“The Curiosity” – Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson, Myke Towers.

Among Karol G’s nominations is hit of the year for “Bichota”. Photo: MTVLA / Facebook

Global Hit of the Year

“Driver’s License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

“Golden” – Harry Styles

“Leave the Door Open” Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber Ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Ft. SZA

“MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X.

Music-ship of the year

“You Will Forget It” – Billie Eilish, Rosalía

“Location” – Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

“Dance With Me” – Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro

“La Nota” – Manuel Turizo x Rauw Alejandro x Myke Towers

“Don’t dance alone” – Danna Paola, Sebastián Yatra

“Párteme la cara” – C. Tangana, Ed Maverick

“Last night” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía

“Las nenas” – Natti Natasha x Farina x Cazzu x La Duraca.

K-Pop Dominance

Rosé

Blackpink

Bts

UI

TXT

Seventeen

Twice

(G) I-DLE.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.