This Monday, June 7, the complete list of nominees for the MTV MIAW 2021 was announced, the ceremony that rewards singers, influencers, youtubers, tiktokers and celebrities of the moment in Latin American and world pop culture.
After the 2020 edition could not be carried out due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year, the ceremony returns amid great expectations. Among the nominees to take the pink kitten, Karol G stands out, with six nominations, followed by Bad Bunny and Danna Paola, with five each.
Music stars such as Sebastián Yatra, Anitta, Maluma, Camilo and J Balvin are also candidates, as well as network figures such as Kunno, Kimberly Loaiza, Juanpa Zurita, Luisito Comunica and Josi.
Likewise, there will be a category to reward the great viral sensations of recent months, such as the Oxxo boy, the birthday girls or “kill me that memory of that bitter love.” The ceremony will be hosted by Kali Uchis and Kenia OS, and voting to choose your favorite is available on the MTV website.
When are the MTV MIAW Awards 2021?
The MTV MIAW 2021 awards will be delivered this Tuesday July 13.
What time will the MTV MIAW 2021 awards start?
The transmission of the MTV MIAW 2021 will begin at the following times, depending on the country:
- Mexico: 10.00 pm
- Colombia: 10.00 pm
- Argentina: 12.00 am (July 14)
- Peru: 10.00 pm
Where can you see the MTV MIAW 2021 awards?
The MTV MIAW 2021 awards ceremony will be broadcast on the MTV Latin America signal.
What are the MTV MIAW 2021 Awards?
MTV describes the MIAW Awards as “the most incredible awards in the world of pop culture, music and celebrities.” Its different categories recognize the most ‘hot’ and shared from social networks, viral, music, cinema, series and video games during the last year.
Nominees MTV MIAW 2021
MIAW icon
- Kimberly loaiza
- Kunno
- Kenya Os
- Domelipa
- Jashlem
- Jimena Jimenez
- Brianda deyanara
- Rod Contreras.
Creator of the year
- Amadora
- Cain Guzman
- Darian rojas
- Ignacia Antonia
- Kevlex
- Kimberly loaiza
- Legna Hernandez
- Ralf.
Global creator
- Bella Poarch
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Lele pons
- Martinez twins
- Naim darrechi
- Noah Beck.
MIAW Storiator
- Bad bunny
- Danna Paola
- Elán
- Juanpa Zurita
- Kenya Os
- Kim shantal
- Luisito Communicates
- Paco de Miguel.
Fav new school
- Aaron Mercury
- Amaranth
- Augusto Gimenez
- Carlota Madrigal
- Ungrateful
- Marian krawstor
- Mau Lopez
- Melipandda.
Viral bomb
- #SilhouetteChallenge
- Ay Rico Rico Rico
- Puebla Ciclovía
- The child of the Oxxo
- The RBD Reunion
- La Chilindrina in Bikini
- Birthday girls
- Kill me that memory of that bitter love.
It is very cringe
- Gucci boy
- Fails by Alfredo Adame
- Golf course beating
- López-Gatell on vacation
- Paty Christmas conspiracy
- Fake fight Mariana Rodríguez and Bárbara de Regil
- Pepillo Origel gets vaccinated
- Trump does not accept defeat.
Viral philosopher
- Camilo Pulgarin
- Cardi B
- Josi
- The Most Lost
- Manelyk
- Pamela chup
- Trixy Star.
Coreo crack
- iamferv
- Itsmitch
- Kunno
- Libardo Isaza
- The Siblings
- Mont Pantoja
- Rod Contreras
- Samuel López.
Lipsync master
- Erika Buenfil
- Orson Padilla
- JD Pantoja
- Celes Salas
- Carolina Diaz
- Fernando Lozada placeholder image
- Sebastian Yatra
- Macarena Garcia.
Team of the year
- Privé (Darian Rojas, Jashlem, Libardo Isaza, Orson Padilla, Naim Darrechi, Ralf)
- Team Ken (Martinez Twins -Emilio and Ivan, Boggi, Dayker)
- Team Fénix (JD Pantoja, Kimberly Loaiza, Kim Shantal, Danny Alfaro, Kevin Achutegui, Alex Flores, Queen Buenrostro)
- Mansión Lit (Iker Walker, Dany Rodríguez, Carlota Madrigal, Hadassah Tirosh, Manu Barrios, Niko Vives, Charlie López, Fer Solis, Vale Aguima, Chema Gomfie)
- Diablos (Maria Bottle, Jorge Patiño, Juanpa Villagordoa, Paola Patiño, Jess Salgado
- M5: Ricky Limón, Daniela Arredondo, Ramón Villa, Andres Flores, Karen Torres)
- Cheli House (Domelipa, Rod Contreras, Mont Pantoja, Ingratax, Edwin Mendozza).
Fandom
- Jukis
- BLINKs
- BTS ARMY
- Keninis
- Dreamers
- Cachers
- Team Ken Fandom
- CNCOwners.
Celebrity crush
- Joaquin Bondoni
- Harry Styles
- Boggi
- Hadassah
- Macarena Achaga
- Billie eilish
- Ester Exposito
- Victor Pérez.
Couple on fire
- Camilo & Evaluna
- Zuribeso
- Jearian
- Lele & Guaynaa
- Ilika Cruz & Vane Amador
- Nodeli
- Street & Poché
- Jukilop.
Streamer of the year
- Auronplay
- Missa symphony
- Arigameplays
- Coscu
- WindyGirk
- Juan Guarnizo
- The Kun Agüero.
Gamer obsession
- Among us
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- GTA V
- League of Legends
- Free fire
- Call of Duty: Warzone.
Killer series
- WandaVision
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Euphoria
- Luis Miguel, The Series. T2
- The Mandalorian
- The Boarding School: Las Cumbres
- The Boys
- Emily in Paris.
Reality of the year
- Acapulco shore
- Who is the mask?
- Warriors
- Shark tank
- The Most Draga
- Exathlon.
Podcast master
- The Parakeet
- Creative
- The Flask
- Legendary legends
- In curtains with Luisito
- Karime Kooler
- Radio Divaza
- Good girls.
Offroad comedy
- Paco de Miguel
- Mario Aguilar placeholder image
- Backdoor
- Herly
- Memelas of Orizaba
- Rooms are rented
- The resolana
- Borat.
Bichota of the year
- Jimena Jimenez
- Herly
- Ana Lago
- Nathy Peluso
- Karol G
- Anitta
- Karime Acashore
- Jaylin Acashore.
MIAW Artist
- Karol G
- Bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Danna Paola
- C. Tangana
- Natti Natasha.
Artist + Chingón Mexico
- Danna Paola
- Gera MX
- Christian nodal
- Mon Laferte
- Reik
- German.
Artist + Duro Colombia
- Karol G
- Floor 21
- J Balvin
- Camilo
- Maluma
- Sebastián Yatra.
Artist + Ido Argentina
- BZRP
- Khea
- Nicki nicole
- Duki
- Tini
- Cazzu.
Viral anthem
- “Couple of the year” – Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers
- “The toxic” – Farruko
- “El makinon” – Karol G, Mariah Angeliq
- “It shows you” – Lele Pons & Guaynaa
- “BZRP Music Sessions # 36” – BZRP & Nathy Peluso
- “Clock” – Rauw Alejandro x Anuel AA
- “Made for me” – Boza
- “Who do you think you are?” – MC Davo ft. 50 caliber.
Emergent
- Leon Leiden
- Humbe
- Renee
- Nathanael Cano
- Yendry
- Mario Apulia
- Bratty
- Maria Becerra.
Video of the year
- “Nominao / Hong Kong” – C. Tangana, Jorge Drexler and Andrés Calamaro
- “Telepathy” – Kali Uchis
- “Child” – Ed Maverick, Gallo’s Toothache
- “Last night” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía
- “Popular” – Zoé
- “Ojos noche” – Elsa y Elmar ft. Carla Morrison.
Hit of the year
- “Bichota” – Karol G
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez
- “Faithful” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Los Legendarios
- “Telepathy” – Kali Uchis
- “Hawaii” – Maluma
- “Bottle after bottle” – Gera MX, Christian Nodal
- “Relationship Remix” – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía, Farruko
- “The Curiosity” – Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson, Myke Towers.
Global Hit of the Year
- “Driver’s License” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Levitating” – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
- “Golden” – Harry Styles
- “Leave the Door Open” Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic
- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber Ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Ft. SZA
- “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X.
Music-ship of the year
- “You Will Forget It” – Billie Eilish, Rosalía
- “Location” – Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
- “Dance With Me” – Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro
- “La Nota” – Manuel Turizo x Rauw Alejandro x Myke Towers
- “Don’t dance alone” – Danna Paola, Sebastián Yatra
- “Párteme la cara” – C. Tangana, Ed Maverick
- “Last night” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía
- “Las nenas” – Natti Natasha x Farina x Cazzu x La Duraca.
K-Pop Dominance
- Rosé
- Blackpink
- Bts
- UI
- TXT
- Seventeen
- Twice
- (G) I-DLE.
