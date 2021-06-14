Previews of the prime-time episode on Monday 14 June of Mr Wrong, the Turkish soap starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. What will happen today? The episodes of this evening at 9 pm will be full of twists. At the Atasoy house not only Ezgi’s mother and father are present, but also her friends and Serdar will also arrive with his sister Yesim, the journalist who wrote the article on “Mr. Wrong”.

Mr Wrong – Love lessons goes on the air on Channel 5, Monday to Friday, at 2.45pm and tonight at 21.30. It is the story of a Don Juan who does not believe in love and of a young woman who, on the contrary, would like to meet the man of her life, but always has the wrong approach. Let’s see the previews of tonight, June 14th, of the Turkish soap he sees protagonist the star of the moment, Can Yaman.

Mr Wrong, the plot of tonight’s episodes

Read also: Mr Wrong, previews today 10 June: Ezgi and Ozgur cheat everyone

This week, Mr Wrong doubles up and also airs this evening, with others three episodes in the evening. After the bad adventure, Ezgi and Ozgur have returned to the villa: the girl organizes the Henne party for Ebru. The Inal tells to Cansu and Deniz there truth on the deal with the Atasoy, and asks her friends to help her. At the ceremony yes also presents Serdar, who was invited by the groom, together with the sister Yesim, that an old (and embarrassing) acquaintance with Ozgur.

Mr Wrong, no trip: Serdar arrives

Ozgur organize one boat trip with Ezgi, Cansu, Denis, Levant and Ozan: the quartet of friends has becomenow accomplice of the two. But they will have to give up the tour because Serdar will come. There situation becomes complicated and how, since there are also the Atasoy and Inal families. The doctor never left for New York and decided to attend the wedding of the friend, who is Ozgur’s brother-in-law. But that’s not the only novelty.

Mr Wrong, Sedar is in love with Ezgi

The doctor will introduce himself with his sister Yesim, the Journalist who wrote, about Ozgur, the article ‘The Wrong Man’. in the meantime Levant, for convince Sedar that Ozgur and Ezgi are not together, yes will invent that Ozgur is pretending for make Yesim jealous. in the meantime the doctor will prove itself in love with Ezgi.

Mr Wrong, the cast

It might interest you: Mr Wrong, previews today June 14: Ezgi and Ozgur hostage to criminals

Here is the cast of Mr Wrong: Can Yaman (Özgür Atasoy), Özge Gürel (Ezgi İnal), Fatma Toptaş (Cansu Akman), Cemre Gümeli (Deniz Koparan), Sarp Can Köroğlu (Serdar Öztürk), Feri Baycu Güler (Nevin Yılmaz), Anılmaz , Kimya Gökçe Aytaç (İrem Doğan), Gürgen Öz (Levent Yazman), Lale Başar (Sevim Atasoy), Serkay Tütüncü (Ozan Dinçer), Taygun Sungar (Soner Seçkin), Ece İrtem (Gizem Sezerınal), Suat Sungurınal) , Ada Arca (Zeynep Yaman).

Mr Wrong, when and where to see it in streaming

The episodes of the Turkish soap opera MrWrong – Love lessons are available on the platform Mediaset Infinity. Which can be accessed with PCs and Macs, smartphones and tablets and compatible smart TVs