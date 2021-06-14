Mr Wrong – Lessons of love: the cast (actors) of the Turkish soap opera

What is the complete cast (actors) of Mr Wrong – Love Lessons, the Turkish TV series with Can Yaman and Özge Gürel that is enjoying so much success in the summer day-time range? Özgür is played by Can Yaman, former protagonist of Bittersweet – Ingredients of love and DayDreamer – The wings of the dream and darling of the Italian public. The female character Ezgi is played instead by Özge Gürel, who in Bittersweet – Ingredients of love was the protagonist Nazli and in Cherry Season – The season of the heart the protagonist Öykü. Also in the cast are Anıl Çelik (CeyCey in Daydreamer – The wings of the dream), Fatma Toptas (Sibel in Cherry Season), Gurgen Oz, Sarp Can Koroglu, Cemre Gumeli, Lale Basar.

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Mr Wrong – Love lessons live on TV and live streaming? Tonight’s episode, June 14, 2021, will be broadcast at 9.15 pm on Canale 5. The episodes are also available in streaming on the Mediaset Infinity portal. Mr. Wrong continues his usual programming, on Canale 5, from Monday to Friday, at 2.45 pm.