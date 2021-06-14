Mr Wrong – Lessons of love: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Mr Wrong – Lessons of love, the Turkish TV series with Can Yaman and Özge Gürel broadcast tonight – June 14, 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Canale 5? We tell you right away: the soap is made up of 14 episodes of 130 minutes each. The broadcast on Canale 5 is scheduled from Monday to Friday, at 2.45 pm. Except for some appearances on prime time TV (9.15 pm) like tonight, June 14th.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Mr Wrong – Love lessons live on TV and live streaming? Tonight’s episode, June 14, 2021, will be broadcast at 9.15 pm on Canale 5. The episodes are also available in streaming on the Mediaset Infinity portal. Mr. Wrong continues his usual programming, on Canale 5, from Monday to Friday, at 2.45 pm.

Success

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Mr Wrong – Lessons of love that is enjoying so much success in the summer day-time range. Every day, in fact, it is followed by an average of over 2,000,000 spectators and marks record numbers, such as 30 percent share among the younger female targets. A true television phenomenon that finds an equally powerful following also on the web and on social networks.