Advances of the episode of Monday 14 June of Mr Wrong. The Turkish soap starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. What will happen today? Ozgur and Ezgi swam to an island they believe is deserted. Instead, it is inhabited by traffickers who end up trapping the couple.

Mr Wrong – Love lessons airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday, at 14.45. It is the story of a Don Juan who does not believe in love and of a young woman who, on the contrary, would like to meet the man of her life, but always has the wrong approach. Let’s see the advances today, June 14, of the Turkish soap he sees protagonist the star of the moment, Can Yaman.

Mr Wrong, the plot of today’s episode

Ezgi and Ozgur they ended up an island which they believed was deserted but which, instead, is inhabited by dangerous criminals, than them imprison and bind them. The two look for a way to to break free from the ropes, run away and warn the police. Sevim, meanwhile she is anxious about the couple’s disappearance and decides to warn also Nevin is Unal, rushing to find their daughter. Also Cansu is Deniz, with Ozan they begin to investigate and reach there home of the parents of the Atasoy.

Ezgi and Ozgur hostage to drug traffickers

There boat with on board Ezgi is Ozgur has a failure and the two catch up swimming an island. They are resting when you are run into dangerous criminals: that island is not deserted, but it is the lair of a gang of drug traffickers, who have made it the basis for their own illegal trafficking. The two come like this taken hostage and bound. The Atasoy and the Inal fear the worst, but in them Help comes one unexpected “friend”.

The families of Ozgur and Ezgi meet

Sevim, not seeing his daughter-in-law and son return, decides to warn her parents, Nevin and Unal. There mother of Inal she is very worried, and immediately decides to join Gucek. Also Cansu and Deniz they show concern for Inal and, along with Levant is Ozan, they also reach the home of parents by Ozgur. Thus, all together they set out in search of the two, ignoring the many lies that the couple told.

Ozgur and Ezgi manage to free themselves

Ozgur and Ezgi I am really desperate: fear that this time not if the will quarry. The two are unaware that the coastal police li are looking for, after the alarm issued by the mother of the Atasoy. Thank you to help, somewhat bizarre, of a little goat they manage to get the better of it about criminals. But now they have to face a danger equally serious: their families that they ignore the pact between them.

Mr Wrong, the cast

Here is the cast of Mr Wrong: Can Yaman (Özgür Atasoy), Özge Gürel (Ezgi İnal), Fatma Toptaş (Cansu Akman), Cemre Gümeli (Deniz Koparan), Sarp Can Köroğlu (Serdar Öztürk), Feri Baycu Güler (Nevin Yılmaz), Anılmaz , Kimya Gökçe Aytaç (İrem Doğan), Gürgen Öz (Levent Yazman), Lale Başar (Sevim Atasoy), Serkay Tütüncü (Ozan Dinçer), Taygun Sungar (Soner Seçkin), Ece İrtem (Gizem Sezerınal), Suat Sungurınal) , Ada Arca (Zeynep Yaman).

Mr Wrong, when and where to see it in streaming

The episodes of the Turkish soap opera MrWrong – Love lessons are available on the platform Mediaset Infinity. Which can be accessed with PC and Mac, smartphones and tablets and compatible smart TVs.