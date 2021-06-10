Welcome to Argentina, Mr. Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain. Let me warn you that it does not reach that Argentina that the Spanish compatriots dreamed of, who, together with other communities, made up a wonderful mix of cultures and worked hard here.

Know that there are very few representatives of that heroic litter left. And the few that remain, if they did not ensure their old age in some way, today they are collecting a minimum pension, which should embarrass the entire Argentine political class, starting with the party that has “governed” us the longest and that today heads the President you are coming to visit, the one who -on the other hand- has just agreed to a 40% salary increase for the privileged of power.

You cannot live off the past. But neither do they bury it, because what is left was built by those Spaniards with their laborious hands, so that today they have been left depending on the solidarity of others. Will you dare to raise a voice for them? The press says that it comes with “millionaire investments.” Let me disbelieve it because why cheat on each other?

I doubt that anyone wants to play Russian roulette in a country that reapplies the same recipes that have made us go from being a country of promise to being a “border” country … bordering between poverty and misery. But if you want to surprise us, if you want to break with the “status quo” and obtain the approval of, at least, the Spanish community that resides here, come with a good batch of vaccines!

I know that this is an illusion of mine, but you know, the past Spanish nobility refuses to throw in the towel and always keeps alive the hope that in our beloved Spain there is still some Quixote who is not afraid to face the windmills or the lies of camaraderie!

Aurora Suarez

Vaccines and “corruption in purchase and distribution”

Pfizer has been installed in our country since 1956. In July 2020 it carried out its first test of its coronavirus vaccine here with 5,785 volunteers. Negotiations for the purchase of 13.2 million vaccines began immediately, being the first for the country. Pfizer offered to start delivering them in December, and by now there would be 7 million from Pfizer here.

Unjustifiably the difficulties began from the Government of our country: “That Pfizer had unfulfillable demands, etc, etc.”. At the same time, this laboratory was closing vaccine sales in 116 countries and with a 99% compliance while Argentina was left without the best weapon against the virus in a timely manner, suffering no less than 20,000 preventable deaths due to this delay. Our fellow citizens on both sides of the rift, let us demand better explanations from the Government for these errors, a mea culpa and immediate positive decisions to remedy them.

The evidence of these is very clear, showing how what should have been a single effort to buy the largest number of vaccines in the shortest time is becoming politicized.

Ricardo Olaviaga

On Sunday, May 30, we lost our beloved son Manuel, a victim of the coronavirus. He was 49 years old and had some breathing difficulties, the result of an accident. He traveled to the neighboring country of Uruguay with the intention of getting vaccinated, since in our country it is impossible for people of his age, except for those who belong to the exclusive circle of those who govern us today.

Manuel was another victim of the ineffectiveness and negligence of the authorities. Ideological prejudices and corruption come together to make us one of the countries with the fewest vaccinated inhabitants.

Instead of wasting time on issues without the slightest urgency, such as trying to modify the Justice to free and exonerate corrupt former officials, they had to deal with managing how to save our lives, urgently vaccinating the population. Today we are begging the world for vaccines.

Once again, gentlemen, we repeat to you: corruption kills. This time it was Manuel’s turn.

Eduardo F. de Abelleyra

Deputy Cristina Alvarez Rodríguez affirmed that the National Congress does not make laws tailored to any laboratory, but it seems that they only make them for convicted, prosecuted and accused of corruption, tax evasion, money laundering, negotiations incompatible with the public function and other crimes requested by “the Matria Institute”.

Minister Vizzotti said 5,500 deaths were prevented by the vaccination plan implemented by the government. You can see that the “Chaswoman” has more than one Chirolita to whom she makes them say anything. Why don’t you explain the method you used to find that figure? It is probably so that we cannot use it to determine how many thousands of deaths there were for not having vaccinated before weeks 16 to 20 of this year due to the inability to get vaccines of the government.

What if the government stops saying compromised things and starts working for the good of the Nation, if they know?

Rafael Madero

Disillusioned with the party of Colombia and Argentina

I felt ashamed during the final part of the match between Colombia and Argentina to see our players playing time and simulating fouls. Worse still, they tie us on the last play. Two games against opponents out of classification, two draws. Painful.

Let’s bear in mind that most are champions in their European clubs or had outstanding performances, such as Lautaro Martínez, Paredes, Messi, Di María, goalkeeper Martínez, Lo Celso and others.

Brazil won all six games it played. We cannot obviously delay the game or simulate fouls. They cannot continue to summon Otamendi, who has nothing else to give, Marchesín who always loses, Foyth who makes fatal mistakes. I believe that Scaloni did not have a relevant career as a player or as a coach, and came to lead the team more by chance than merits.

Simeone, Gallardo or Areca seem much more capable. This boy does not make any self-criticism, he does not realize the role we do.

Does anyone seriously believe that we can aspire to an international title with such a modest coach?

Argentine soccer does not escape the general mediocrity of leaders that our country suffers: the AFA is led by “Chiqui” Tapia, brother-in-law of trade unionist Hugo Moyano, who in turn presides Independiente with his son Pablito, and handles international issues Marcelo Tinelli, who left San Lorenzo in dire conditions. So we are not going anywhere.

Gustavo Fernandez

