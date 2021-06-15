For the privatization of the Mountain also there tile of the clause of the change of control. As for the partnership Cattolica Assicurazioni-Banco Bpm, check, in addition to 10 billion in legal risks is to the billionaire fiscal dowries put on the table by the Treasury for the exit from the Sienese capital, a new burden which the buyer or the selling State of Mps will have to bear: a compensation of at least one billion which could be paid to partner French insurance Axa.

The Sole 24 Ore which recalls how at the time of the state rescue, Rocca Salimbeni had multi-year bancassurance contract renegotiated with the transalpine giant that had invested in the bank. Partnership that not even the capital increases had scratched, with Axa having subscribed its shareholdings pro-quota.

As for Verona and Piazza Meda, the contract provides in the clauses that change in share control that would take place in Siena both in the case of the block sale of Rocca Salimbeni and in the case of the sale of individual assets (the so-called “stew”), a clause that would make taking a put option in favor of the insurance company which is estimated by financial analysts to be over one billion euros.

Finally, the Confindustria newspaper always reveals, in addition to the block sale of the bank and the “B” plan of the stew, the technicians of Via XX Settembre, given the complexity of the picture and the six months ahead to find a solution to the dossier, are considering also that of a separation in two of Mps, with a bad bank that would remain with the State and a good bank to be put on the market, a solution that would override the end of year deadline and a recapitalization of Monte with 2 billion of public funds, after having negotiated with the EU a postponement of privatization.