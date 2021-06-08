Movies A film about the Harvey Weinstein scandal is in progress, production will start in the summer

She Said is based on The New York Times editors ’book.

Harvey Weinstein production of the film, which will focus on the scandal, will start this summer, Universal Pictures said on Monday.

She Said The film, based on The New York Times, is based on investigative journalists Jodi Kantorin and Megan Twoheyn to the book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement from 2019. The book is based on an article by Kantor and Twohey in The New York Times that exposed the misconduct of filmmaker Harvey Weinstein over the years.

Negotiations on which journalists will be featured in the film are nearing completion, and the roles are likely to see Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan.

The film will be directed by a German Maria Schrader. The release date for the film has not yet been announced.

The New York Times published an article on the allegations against several women against Weinstein for the first time in October 2017. By the end of the same month, the number of women accusing Weinstein had risen to at least 87, USA Today reported.

Harvey Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of sexual violence and rape in February 2020 and he was sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years in prison for sexual offenses.

In April 2021, Weinstein demanded that the New York court set aside conviction against him and to hold a new trial.

