Movie Review | Hannaleena Hauru’s wild satire breaks romantic love into pieces and confuses the viewer

Fucking With Nobody is Hannaleena Hauru’s second feature film.

Drama comedy

Fucking with Nobody, directed by Hannaleena Hauru. The main roles are Hannaleena Hauru, Lasse Poser, Samuel Kujala, Pietu Wickström, Sara Melleri, Hanna-Kaisa Tiainen, Jussi Lankoski, Tanja Heinänen, Anna Kuusamo. 103 min. K16. ★★★★

How awesomethat you can make such an anarchist, full-length film in Finland!

Hannaleena Haurun the first feature film Lauri Mäntyvaara’s thick lashes (2017) was also anarchist, and it garnered a number of fans. To my own taste, it was still too clumsy, but left an expectation in the air. What does the director of a film like this come up with next?

Now the second film is ready and it has the pieces in place. Even apparent clumsiness because it’s part of the story. Or maybe the story isn’t the right word at all in this context, but in Hauru’s film, everything has a purpose. No stone is left unturned, no possible perspective is forgotten.

Fucking with Nobody is a satire and actually a dissertation built in the form of a film. The subjects are romantic love and sex, different experiences of a woman and a man, the means of a film or an image in general to create images and outright lies. The ingredients are poured into a blender and can no longer be stacked.

It is a very cleansing and stimulating experience. By the end of the film at the latest, it should be pretty clear how the viewer will be manipulated through the means of storytelling. Also sound: Fucking with Nobodyn sounds and music (Karri Niinivaara) belong to the same plot.

So what is the issue? Hannaleena Hauru plays the main character herself and herself, a film director who makes some kind of autofiction about her male relationship. Or is she still a perpetual single who doesn’t “know how to read romantic signals” as friends and sister criticize. Whatever.

In the next step, Hanna and her friends start a project where they create for Hanna and her friend Eku (Samuel Kujala) fake romance, first on IG and then increasingly intimately on Youtube. The aim of the project is to try out what follows. For example, how does Hannah start to be treated in the workplace when she is suddenly assumed to be in the hills? People are thirsty for romances.

Fucking with Nobodya however, cannot be summarized in the plot description. The romance project is one level within the film, but also the project of the film itself. The levels are flooded with doors and windows and it may be that the only “real” level, “reality,” is the film’s editing room – which seems to flash only once in a picture. Hanna, a woman’s experience is kind of basic, but that, too, swayes.

The script was born by Haurun and a photographer Lasse Poserin as a collaboration, as told in the film, and Poser also portrays himself in the film, I guess. Hauru is responsible for the operation.

Abundant the flow of images and the tight rhythm tend to confuse the viewer, and it works really well, maybe at times too. A single look isn’t quite enough, and some of the ingenious cleavages in the script threaten to pass.

Among other riots, I greeted with joy a few totally bitter scenes. They too strip and violate the language of love, romance and sex photography.

